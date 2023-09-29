Google Pixel 8 leaks just revealed all the colors and camera features

Leakers are tripping over each other to bring us Google Pixel 8 leaks, with another round of leaks for the Pixel 8 coming from Roland Quandt of WinFuture and Evan Blass, as well as for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.

We'll start with the leaked marketing images from WinFuture, which show the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2 in all available colors. First, we see the Pixel 8 Pro in white/beige, blue and black colorways. Looking to previous leaks, these likely translate to Porcelain, Sky and Liquorice. There's no sign of a green Jade option that had been rumored though.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

As for the Pixel 8, there are four colors to check out: peach, green, white/beige and black. We suspect these translate to the rumored Peony, Jade, Haze and Liquorice options.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Lastly there's the Pixel Watch 2, which is shown by WinFuture in blue, grey/green, white/beige and black, or what we assume will be officially named Sky, Jade, Porcelain and Liquorice.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

New (old) features

On the other hand, we have Blass’ leak, which shows off some of Google’s marketing material for the Pixel 8’s key features.

pic.twitter.com/0bH1zjKayGSeptember 29, 2023 See more

It's a shame that none of the rumored new features appear here. Existing Pixel phone features Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur get a mention; a pair of cool abilities that let you tidy up fuzzy-looking faces or unwanted elements of a shot for any image in Google Photos. Plus there's a mention of the Pixel Watch 2's ability to offer "personalized help, safety features and health insights."

To name just a few of the rumored Pixel 8 upgrades, brighter "Actua" displays and a Video Unblur feature, plus a new temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro are all things we hope to see announced as part of the new phones' experience. Pricing information isn't usually shared directly in this sort of marketing material, but we are likely to see a price increase for Google's two new phones as well.

A Made by Google event on October 4th has already been confirmed as the time and place of the Pixel 8 series' debut, so mark your calendars for next Wednesday if you're interested in seeing if these leaks are accurate, and if they may convince you to make a Pixel 8 your next phone upgrade.