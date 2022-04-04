Google Pixel 7 Pro unofficial renders tease a gorgeous new color

The latest Google Pixel 7 Pro unofficial renders we've got here show Google's rumored 2022 flagship phone in a new, and rather handsome, blue color, as well as demonstrating how the design's changing from the Google Pixel 6.

The leak, which comes from Shadow_Leak on Twitter, contains three renders allegedly of different angles of the phone's front and back, plus a rundown of some of the key features, including a 120Hz display, Android 13 and a new Tensor 2 chipset.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Concept Image in Blue Colour Option • Code-name: "Panther"• 120Hz Amoled Display• Tensor 2 Chip• Triple Rear Camera• Android 13

Though we can't confirm that these renders are accurate, we very much hope that they are — because this pale, two-tone blue is a particularly fetching hue for the flagship phone.

Previous leaks have tipped the Pixel 7 to also come in white, black and coral, although those rumors only concerned the base model, rather than the Pro version. Some overlap is expected, since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both came in a black colorway, but given they each had two unique color choices, it would hardly be a surprise if that pattern was repeated here.

Beyond the colors, the design teased here remains very similar to that of the Pixel 6, with its centered camera punch-hole on the front and horizontal camera bar on the back. The cameras no longer sit in an all-black glass housing, though; instead, the bar mostly color-matches the side rails, but the cameras still sit in their own glass openings.

As these renders are supposedly of the Pixel 7 Pro model, we see there's one capsule-shaped opening containing two cameras, and another single square-shaped one. Given the camera capsule has also appeared on the previous Pixel 7 renders we've seen, it seems likely that it contains main and ultrawide cameras, while the Pro's extra square opening is for a telephoto camera as seen in the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google isn't expected to reveal the Pixel 7 series until October, the month last year when the Pixel 6 appeared. However, we're hoping that Google will start teasing the phone early, like it did in 2021. Either way, you can be sure that we'll bring you all the big news as it arrives.