Google Pixel 7 colors just revealed — and a storage disappointment

A recent flurry of Google Pixel 7 rumors may tell us more about the next phone from Google and its high-end counterpart — the Google Pixel 7 Pro .

First, the good news: we think we know what colors the new phones will come in. A recent marketing campaign in Japan, first reported on by GSMArena (opens in new tab), paired a flavor of potato chips with each color of the new Pixel phones: Snow, Obsidian black, Lemongrass and Hazel (Google Pixel 7 Pro-only).

This was an official campaign from Google Japan, so this seems to be the actual color lineup, but until the phones are announced we cannot say for certain.

Now the bad news: there's probably no 512GB storage size in Europe. This is based on a report from WinFuture (opens in new tab) in Germany that was picked up by Android Authority (opens in new tab).

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt suggests that both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro could come in 128GB and 256GB variants, with a potential 512GB storage size probably reserved for specific markets — namely the U.S. It is unclear if the rumored 512GB Pixel 7 will be reserved for the Pro model, though that would fall in line with Google’s current strategy with the Google Pixel 6 Pro .

The silver lining here is that while those in Europe look set to miss out on the 512GB storage option — again — they could still get a storage upgrade. The Google Pixel 6 only came out in 128GB in Europe, so getting double the storage would probably be a welcome change for E.U. residents.

Google Pixel 7 colors

(Image credit: Google via Twitter)

We had seen some Pixel 7 color rumors in the past. The most convincing rumor was when a Redditor bought a prototype off Facebook Marketplace and used it for three weeks. That prototype was in black, so it is very likely that we see the phone come in a black colorway.

Another previous rumor had suggested that the phone would come in the following colors: black, white, coral and blue. We even got an unofficial render of the rumored blue color for the Google Pixel 7 Pro that looked absolutely gorgeous.

Unfortunately, it seems now that this rumor may be debunked. There is always a chance that certain colors will be model or region specific, but the marketing campaign from Google Japan feels very definitive. If this is the case, both models will get three colors: Snow (white), Obsidian black and Lemongrass (yellow). The Pixel 7 Pro would then also get an exclusive Hazel colorway.

When will the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch?

(Image credit: Google)

We fully expect Google to announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be officially announced at Google’s October 6 event . We are also expecting that Google will finally unveil its Google Pixel Watch , a smartwatch made to compete with the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and — to a lesser extent — the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 .

While there is a chance that a previously previewed Google Pixel tablet or the Google Pixel Fold could also be announced, we expect these to be saved for a future, separate event. One product that almost certainly won’t be announced is the Google Pixelbook 2. This was reportedly canceled by Google , with Google moving members of the team onto other projects.