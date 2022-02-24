Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design and specs teased in unofficial renders

Alleged renders and specs of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have leaked, giving us what could be our first proper look at Google's next flagship.

Both sets were released by Steve "OnLeaks" Hemmerstoffer and are based on CAD files, but published in two different outlets. However, we've collected both here so we can take a good look at what the successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might look like.

And though you may struggle to tell the difference between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 at first glance, there are some notable alterations here and there.

Google Pixel 7

We'll start with the Pixel 7 leak from Carhp. Based on these renders, the phone's design will be very similar to that of the Pixel 6, right down to the prominent camera bar across the back. However, one of the two small changes here is that the bar now flows into the side rail of the phone, making for a smart, seamless look similar to what we've seen on the Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro. The other is that there's now an oval indentation around the two cameras.

The color of the phone in these renders looks like a slight variation on the Cloudy White option available for the Pixel 6 Pro. There will also apparently be black, coral and blue colors to pick from.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Carhp)

Now to the hardware specs. The Pixel will apparently use a 6.2 to 6.4-inch display, with OnLeaks unable to judge the precise size from the measurements he's got. Those dimensions are 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm), which match up with another recent leak about the Pixel 7 and point to a phone that's a little smaller than the Pixel 6.

For cameras, the Pixel 7 apparently features an 8MP front snapper, and a main/ultrawide pair on the back. One of the back cameras has a 50MP sensor, which likely belongs to the main camera, while the other sensor has an unknown resolution.

Inside the phone, we'll supposedly get a new second-gen Tensor chip (something that's already been mentioned in earlier leaks), and either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage. The 512GB option wasn't available on the Pixel 6, so Google's perhaps been looking at the increased capacities offered by the likes of the iPhone 13 range.

For the battery, the leak only goes as far as stating that it will be below 5,000 mAh. For comparison, the Pixel 6 used a 4,614 mAh cell, so if the phone's shrinking a little — as the measurements above suggest — perhaps we'll see a small decrease in this capacity.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro leak, published by Smartprix, is much more limited compared to the one for its smaller sibling, but based on the renders it will look equally similar to the existing Pixel 6 Pro model.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Smartprix)

OnLeaks claims the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7 to 6.8-inch display. The Pixel 6 Pro uses a 6.7-inch screen but given that the rumored dimensions of 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches (163 × 76.6 × 8.7mm) point to the new phone being shorter and slimmer, it's probable that the display will stay the same size rather than expanding.

As on the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro will supposedly have main, telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the back, plus a single selfie camera on the front. We don't know any of the sensor resolutions, but it wouldn't be surprising if we again had a combination of 50MP main/12MP ultrawide/48MP 4x telephoto/11MP selfie cameras. That said, Google may decide it wants to upgrade one or more of these sensors to keep up with the excellent photographic abilities of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There's still over half a year to go before the expected October release window for the Pixel 7 series. However, if Google follows the same process it took for the Pixel 6 launch, we could see a teaser campaign as early as August.