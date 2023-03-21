Google Bard chatbot early invites going out now — what you need to know

Google has revealed that a select few “Pixel Superfans” will receive a golden ticket granting them access to its Bard AI chatbot, the first public access to the system.

While ChatGPT has been available to everyone for some time, and the waitlist for the new Bing with ChatGPT has even cleared, Google has been quiet on the progress of its Bard AI.

Those randomly selected to try the AI were notified via email that they were chosen to receive early access and provide feedback on the system. Even these lucky individuals haven’t yet used Google Bard, only that they will be notified when their access becomes available and to “hang tight” for the meantime.

Unfortunately, you cannot join The Pixel Superfan program currently, but If you were already a member and missed out, Google promised that it will “reach out with additional opportunities soon.”

(Image credit: Google)

Why is Google going so slow?

After a factual error in a previous demo cost Google over $100 billion , it’s understandable why it has taken so long for Bard to meet the wider world. Considering some of the stranger behaviors of ChatGPT and Bing, perhaps waiting is wise to avoid the likes of ChatGPT’s evil twin DAN from repeating themselves.

Considering Google’s market leader position, it has a responsibility to get things right rather than just try something different like the new Bing, which did admittedly reach 100 million daily users thanks to the ChatGPT integration. The reputational damage of Google Bard providing false information could hurt the image of its traditional search offering and cause much more than $100 billion in losses.

With all that being said, part of the reason Google is so far behind is that it seems to have been genuinely taken off guard by ChatGPT and the threat it poses to search engines. OpenAI meanwhile may have only released ChatGPT in November 2022, but it was revealed that it had been working on its GPT technology for years. It was GPT3 that provided the big increase in performance that lead to public release. With GPT 4 arriving last week, Google needs to start catching up quickly.