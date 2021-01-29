Godzilla vs Kong release date, trailer, cast, HBO Max and everything else we know

Godzilla vs Kong is the marquee monster rematch of the decade — and we're going to see it soon thanks to HBO Max. The two square off in a movie that's already breaking records for Warner Bros. Pictures, and has made fans ravenous for its release.

While there's an overarching story to the film, we're not sure about anyone who says they want this movie for the narrative. Yes, the film is part of a series that dates back to 2014's Godzilla movie, but the brawl scenes in the trailer look amazing. And that's enough for us.

Godzilla vs Kong is set to throw down on March 31. And the good news is that it won't just be in theaters. Because if that were the case, most of America wouldn't be able to see it, and we don't want another Tenet on our hands do we?

That's because HBO Max will stream Godzilla vs Kong for no additional fee (unlike that mess with Disney Plus Premier Access). It arrives on March 31, and it leaves 31 days later.

That's the same time window we got for Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things. Dune is one of the other upcoming blockbuster movies that will open on HBO Max as it hits theaters.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month but right now, you can save 20% when you prepay six months.View Deal

Godzilla vs Kong trailer

The most popular trailer fora Warner Bros. movie ever, the Godzilla vs Kong trailer racked up more than 15 million views in its first 24 hours.

The clip begins with footage of Godzilla attacking a city. Still photo analysis suggests this is supposed to be in South America, and we soon learn that Godzilla has been tearing up the world.

A voice says "this is our only chance," and we see Kong being shipped via his standard travelling method: freighter. He's either asleep or he's not in good shape, I'd lean towards being tranquilizer'd. Apparently, this is Monarch's doing.

"We need Kong," Alexander Skarsgård says. And that's our set-up. Kong is set to be Earth's mightiest hero, fighting against our spikiest pain in the butt. The only issue? Kong only communicates through a small child.

After some standard "military vs Godzilla" action — where Monarch's weapons (unsurprisingly) don't scratch the King of the Monsters — we get down to business.

Kong wakes. Godzilla rises from the water. And they throw the biggest punches you've seen since Ant-Man rose at the airport in Captain America: Civil War.

By the end of the trailer, there is even a UFO sighting if you squint. Plus, Kong gets into a fight with two new titans, a pair of winged beasts. According to leaked merch, those are Nozuki And Warbat.

Godzilla vs Kong cast

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see humanity trying to figure out how to stop Godzilla, who is on a Rampage.

That includes two key characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) is back as Dr. Mark Russell and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) reprises the of his daughter Madison Russell.

Here is the rest of the cast, in alphabetical order:

Demián Bichir as Walter Simmons

Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine

Eiza González as Maya Simmons

Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Jessica Henwick in a to-be-revealed role

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Admiral Wilcox

Van Marten in a to-be-revealed role

Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa

Lance Reddick in a to-be-revealed role

Benjamin Rigby as Sonar operator

Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind

Ziyi Zhang as Dr. Ilene Chen, Monarch senior mythographer

Godzilla vs Kong story

This is the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse that started in 2014's Godzilla. There, we learned of the Monarch organization, which began in the 1950's, and participated in the H-Bomb attack against Godzilla at Bikini Atoll.

While this is the culmination of those films, don't expect it to be the conclusion. The trailer suggests we're about to open a huge Pandora's Box of monsters. In this chapter, Monarch is looking to find the truth about where the Titans come from.