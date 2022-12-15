Giants vs Commanders live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

This Giants vs Commanders live stream catches two teams seeing each other for the second time in just three weeks. Of course, three weeks ago they battled to a 20-20 tie.

Since then, the Commanders took their bye week while the Giants took a 48-22 beating at the hands of the Eagles. This NFL live stream will see if New York can turn things around as Washington goes for their seventh win in nine games.

Giants vs Commanders channel, start time The Giants vs Commanders live stream airs Sunday (Dec 18)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



Oh WHAT a start the G-men were off to! They began the Brian Daboll era with a 7-2 record as they kept pace in the NFC East with the Eagles and Cowboys while the Commanders were still trying to find their way. Now, the Giants are left looking to regain their early season success.

New York is 0-3-1 since their hot start and more than a calendar month removed from their last victory. A team never wants to blame injuries but a big reason the Giants have had their struggles is because of the injury bug. They have been without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson since Week 11 due to a knee injury and now running back Saquon Barkley is on the mend with a neck injury. Barkley was listed as questionable headed into last week’s loss to Philly but did play. He finished with just 11 touches, matching a career low.

While the Giants are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Commanders (7-5-1) have played themselves into the playoff picture. Washington started their season going 1-4 but has posted a 6-1-1 record since. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has earned the starting reigns back even with Carson Wentz being activated off injured reserve this week. Wentz went down with a broken finger in Week 6.

Heinicke has done a fine job for Washington and the phrase “he just wins” certainty applies to him as he has started five of their seven wins, but the biggest reason for their success has been their defense. Going into this week 15 matchup with the Giants, the Commanders have not allowed more than 21 points in nine straight games. They even held the red-hot Eagles to just 21 points while handing Philly their only loss of the season. Overall, Washington’s defense allowed the 10th fewest points in the league surrendering just 19.7ppg.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Commanders as 4.5-point home favorites against the Giants.

How to watch Giants vs Commanders live stream from anywhere

Giants vs Commanders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Commanders live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 18).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Commanders live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Giants vs Commanders live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Giants vs Commanders live stream.

Giants vs Commanders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Commanders on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Commanders live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Giants vs Commanders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Commanders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Commanders live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Commanders live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.