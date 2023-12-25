Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 release date and time — how to watch worldwide

Series 5 may be the last season of beloved UK version of the supernatural sitcom Ghosts but the creators have left one final gift under the tree at Button House this year – a 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special. This BBC festive edition brings one last chance to spend the holidays with your favorite gang of spectres.

Our guide below details how to watch the Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Ghosts Christmas Special 2023: release date, streaming ► Release date: The 2023 Ghost UK Christmas Special will be released in the U.K. on Monday, December 25. • U.K. — BBC iPlayer

Ghosts season 5 saw the owners of Button House considering their future, with a baby on the way and big money offers to purchase their stately home. They ultimately decided to stay put, and exactly what to expect from their festive shenanigans is being kept under wraps for now, but we know the special will see the couple enjoying Christmas at home, with Mike’s Mum Betty coming to stay and the ghosts struggling to get that Christmas feeling.

There’s also a possibility that Ghosts might join other classic BBC sitcom Christmas specials with the baby arriving on the big day.

As well as Mike and Alison, the rest of the usual cast are making a return, with Mathew Baynton (Thomas), Simon Farnaby (Julian), Martha Howe-Douglas (Fanny), Jim Howick (Pat), Laurence Rickard (Robin), Ben Willbond (The Captain) and Lolly Adefope (Kitty) all back one last time.

It’s almost certain to be an emotional farewell to Button House and those that reside within, living and dead. Read on for how you can watch the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 online and from anywhere.

FREE Ghosts UK Christmas Special stream

How to watch the Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 for FREE on BBC iPlayer

The 2023 Ghosts Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, December 25 at 7:45pm. You can watch it via FREE on-demand service, BBC iPlayer. You will of course need a valid TV license if you want to watch the series on the streaming service. BBC iPlayer is packed full of high-quality shows, including David Attenborough's latest triumph – Planet Earth 3 and many other brilliant holiday specials.

How to watch the Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently traveling in a country where BBC iPlayer isn't available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch the Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 online in the U.S?

In the US, Ghosts UK is currently airing on CBS with two episodes every Thursday. Those episodes are also available on Paramount Plus the following day.

However, the episodes are behind the UK, with the network currently airing Series 2. We would expect the 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special to arrive eventually, but it's likely to be Spring next year if they maintain this pace.

Paramount Plus is available in the US with prices starting at $5.99 per month.

Brit away in the States? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch Ghosts UK on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can I watch the Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 online in Canada?

The UK series of Ghosts is available in Canada for FREE via CBC Gem with episodes arriving day and date with the UK. While it's not confirmed, we would imagine the same will be true of the 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special, although do expect it to arrive in 2024, well after its release in the U.K..

CBC Gem is available for free ad-supported or users can opt for the premium tier (giving you ad-free content in full HD) that'll set you back $4.99 a month after the free trial.

Canadian travelling abroad and unable to access your free CBC Gem account? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream Ghosts online no matter where you are.

Can I watch the Ghosts 2023 Christmas Special online in Australia?

Series 1-4 of Ghosts are available on Stan Down Under with the most recent series available for FREE on ABC's iView streaming service. There's no word on exactly when this year's Christmas special will land. Don't expect it this side of the new year, for sure, and likely much, much later.

As mentioned, ABC iView is a free service, but if you want to catch up on previous series' of Ghosts, Stan will set you back from $10 a month after a free trial.

Remember: if you're a UK citizen but based Australia you can use a VPN to watch Ghosts on iPlayer from abroad.

Ghosts UK Christmas Special 2023 cast The Ghosts UK cast are joined by guest star Sutara Gayle as Betty Cooper. The regular cast is as follows: Kitty played by Lolly Adefope

Thomas played by Mathew Baynton

Julian played by Simon Farnaby

Fanny played by Martha Howe-Douglas

Pat played by Jim Howick

Robin played by Laurence Rickard

Alison played by Charlotte Ritchie

Mike played by Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Captain played by Ben Willbond



Is this the final episode? Sadly, this is goodbye to the original UK version of Ghosts. However, the equally as entertaining US version of Ghosts is still going strong, with two seasons under its belt so far.

Why is Ghosts UK ending? Writer and star Laurence Rickard explains: "Sitcoms, particularly in this country, don't run for very long, and so, we wanted to do enough to serve all the stories and particularly the backstories of the ghosts – people are always keen to know how they ended up at the house – but not so many that you become part of the furniture, or that you start to enter that inevitable TV trajectory where other things come along and there are a few less viewers and a little less interest. We never wanted it to peter out."

Are there other versions of Ghosts? There is a U.S. remake of Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as the homeowners (here renamed Sam and Jay), which currently airs on CBS in the States and BBC iPlayer in the U.K..