Get the Amazon Echo Show for lowest price ever before Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is technically a few days away, but you can already get some of the best Cyber Monday deals right now. For a limited time, one of the best smart devices is on sale for an excellent price.

Amazon currently has the Echo Show on sale for $149.99. Normally priced at $229.99, that's $80 off and cheapest this smart display has ever been. It's one of the best early Cyber Monday deals right now.

The Echo Show 2nd generation features a 10.1-inch HD display and improves upon its predecessor with enhanced speakers and a fabric design.

Echo Show 2nd gen: was $229.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The second generation Echo Show features a 10.1-inch HD display and works with Alexa for hands free control. Get it from Amazon now at its lowest price yet.





View Deal

In our Echo Show 2nd gen review, we liked its excellent audio with bass, convenient smart-home hub functionality. We also found its two-way doorbell and camera audio impressive.

The Echo Show smart display is great for watching Hulu with Live TV and streaming music on Spotify. In real-world testing, the music through the Echo Show was easily louder and clearer than any Amazon speaker we've tested. It even edged out the Lenovo Smart Display in a side-by-side test.

So if you're looking to complement your home with a new Alexa device, you'll definitely want to snag this early Cyber Monday deal from Amazon.