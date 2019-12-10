Get a $1 Echo Dot with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

The Echo Dot has been on sale practically every month this year. However, our favorite Echo Dot deal ever is back for a limited time.

Currently, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-Gen with 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. That's $49 off and one of the best smart home deals we've seen all year. The deal is applicable to new Amazon Music subscribers only. (Bear in mind that Amazon Music will auto-renew, so remember to cancel your subscription if you don't want to continue paying for Amazon's streaming service).

Echo Dot w/ Amazon Music: was $57 now $8 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. Sign up for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99/month) and you can get an Echo Dot for just $1. Combined, you'll pay $8.89. It's one of the best Echo Dot deals we've seen. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can get. It's been on sale for $24.99 since Thanksgiving, but today's deal makes it even cheaper.

You can use your Echo Dot to hear the latest headlines, control other smart devices, or stream your favorite tunes from Amazon Music Unlimited. Despite its small size, it delivers excellent audio, thanks to its 1.6-inch speaker. It also offers full bass and clean sound, which you can customize with Alexa's equalizer feature. Alternatively, you can connect it to another pair of home speakers for more powerful audio.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month. You can cancel the service at any time and still keep your ultra-cheap Echo Dot. But act fast as this deal is not likely to last long.