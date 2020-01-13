Galaxy S20 (Galaxy S11): Release date, specs, price and more

After Samsung introduced sweeping changes with the Galaxy S10, many expected the forthcoming Galaxy S11 to be a mostly iterative affair. However, the closer we get to Samsung's Feb. 11 Unpacked event, where the company's next generation flagships will be unveiled, the more we're learning about major changes in store.

For one, there's the name. Leaked images of pre-release hardware indicate that Samsung will call the upcoming handset the Galaxy S20, not the S11 as many assumed. Massive upgrades may be waiting in the wings for the imaging stack as well, as one S20 variant in particular looks to offer a groundbreaking new camera equipped to capture whopping 108-megapixel pictures, thanks to Samsung's new breakthrough, ultra-large Isocell image sensor.

The plot thickens. Samsung is reportedly planning as many as five models in the S20 series — some of which will be 5G capable, although not all will. Those 5G models will likely employ Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor. Additionally, displays with superfast, 120-Hz refresh rates also could be in the cards.

With the iPhone 11 lineup wowing critics with their cameras, the OnePlus 7T impressing reviewers with its value and Google's Pixel 4 offering even better computational photography, Samsung will have its work cut out for it. But there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the company's next flagships.

Here are all the top Galaxy S20/Galaxy S11 leaks and rumors so far.

(Image credit: Android Police)

Samsung has sent out invitations for a Feb. 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, just as rumors earlier indicated. It'll be held in San Francisco at 11 a.m. Pacific.

That's all well and good, but what does that mean for the phone's actual sale date? For the Galaxy S10, Samsung held the product launch a few days before the Mobile World Congress 2019 trade show in Barcelona. It was unveiled on Feb. 20, but devices only started shipping March 8.

The takeaway? It's possible the Galaxy S20 could be in your hands before the end of February or within the first week of March, assuming the length of time between unveiling and sale is about two weeks once again.

Galaxy S20 price and models

There aren't any credible rumors regarding the price on the Galaxy S20 quite yet. But if the Galaxy S10 lineup is a guide, you can expect a range of models and an affordable model to go head-to-head with the iPhone 11.

The Galaxy S10e cost $749 when it debuted. The regular Galaxy S10 with its larger display cost $899 and the largest Galaxy S10 Plus cost $999. We expect similar prices this time around, but one wild card could be 5G. It's likely some Galaxy S20 variants will provide 5G connectivity, but what we don't know is how much that may add to the cost.

A tweet from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers names five Galaxy S20 models:

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Note the distinction between the S20+, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G. The Ultra variant is expected to lead the range this time, offering the best camera technology of the bunch and perhaps a larger display to match. Weinbach reports that the 4G LTE versions may not release in the U.S.; given that they lack 5G connectivity, these models will likely forfeit the Snapdragon 865 as well, possibly opting for one of Samsung's Exynos chips instead.

Galaxy S20 name

Logic would dictate that Samsung would call this year's model the Galaxy S11. After all, the Galaxy S10 came out a year ago, and the Galaxy S9 came out a year before that.

Samsung is apparently not convinced by your logic. A report in December hinted that a new name was in the works, and more recent rumblings from Korean outlet Ajunews and XDA Developers claim that Samsung has met with partners to tell them that the Galaxy S model introduced in February will be called the Galaxy S20.

The reason for the switch? A new decade. After all, the first Galaxy S phone debuted in 2010, so Samsung is flipping the number as we enter 2020. (It also probably helps that S20 is numerically greater than iPhone 12.)

Galaxy S20 design and sizes: Bigger displays, but cutout returns

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

While other companies have achieved a bezel-free look with the aid of pop-up cameras, Samsung and others are also working on embedding the camera sensor underneath the screen. However, for now, it looks like the Galaxy S20 will still have to make do with a cutout like the Galaxy Note 10.

How about screen sizes? A leak from Evan Blass points to 6.4 inches for the smallest Galaxy S20, as well as larger devices at 6.7- and 6.9-inch sizes. All of those phones would be significantly larger than the Galaxy S10 lineup at 5.8, 6.1 and 6.4 inches, respectively. (Thus, the rumored Ultra moniker for the biggest handset makes sense; in January, Korea's Ajunews reported that the 6.9-inch handset would gain the Ultra name.)

According to an Ice Universe tweet, we can expect the S20 to still come with bezels, but narrower than the already small ones on the Note 10. XDA Developers' story claims the display glass on the S20+ 5G is remarkably flat compared to previous Samsung phones, so those steeply curved edges might just be a thing of the past. We'll have to wait a bit before Samsung creates a rival to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro's "waterfall display," it seems.

Given that the Galaxy S20 could tout four to five lenses on the back, it'd be best to prepare yourself for a prominent camera array. Spy shots and renders alike, from noted phone leaker OnLeaks, via CashKaro and Concept Creator, have illustrated Samsung's next-gen flagship will feature a massive, elongated camera patch; less square like the iPhone 11 Pro's or Pixel 4's, and more rectangular to house that mess of optics.

There could be a reason three of the S20's lenses will be stacked vertically, with a remaining shooter pushed off to the side, says leaker Ice Universe: it would leave space for a periscoping mirror to boost the phone's optical zoom capabilities. (More on the Galaxy S20's camera below.)

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Galaxy S20 108MP camera: This could be big

It was hard not to be underwhelmed by the cameras on the Galaxy Note 10, which features the same triple lens setup that Samsung introduced with the S10 lineup earlier this year. Better photos might should be on the way with the Galaxy S20, though.

According to XDA Developers, the Samsung Camera app code has a 108MP photo mode. Max Weinbach found out that the latest version of the camera software in the One UI 2.0 beta — Samsung’s flavor of Android 10 — contains support for 12000x9000 pixel images. In other words: 108 megapixels.

The Galaxy S11+ uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost.December 8, 2019

This discovery was backed up by an identical finding within the Samsung Camera app. The breakdown also revealed 8K video support (since reconfirmed by an inside source to SamMobile), support for a 20:9 screen ratio device (which may be the S20), and new modes named Director’s View, Single Take Photo and Night Hyperlapse.

Unfortunately, it's looking likelier that the Isocell Bright HMX sensor will not make it into all S20 variants. The Ultra is rumored to get it, but the lower-end S20 and S20+ could simply make do with improved 12-MP hardware, based on information from XDA Developers.

Even with 108 megapixels at its disposal, it's likely the Isocell Bright HMX will not output at the full resolution by default. Instead, it will choose to group its pixels in clusters of four or nine, saving 27-MP or 12-MP photos. That will dramatically increase the light sensitivity of the camera, and is a popular tactic used by devices with sensors claiming high megapixel counts.

Samsung essentially confirmed all this with a video showing off the Isocell Bright HMX sensor back in December. Besides the high pixel count, the sensor is 1/1.33-inch in size — which rivals the size of sensors in compact cameras. That size, plus the ability to use pixels in groups of four, should give the Galaxy S20 the ability to take very detailed photos in all lighting conditions.

According to Samsung's video, the sensor also supports Super Phase Detection, which means a faster that's better at auto-focusing even in low light.

Further digging in newer versions of One UI by XDA Developers has revealed more camera features for the S20. These include Director's View, which lets the phone track an object with all its cameras so the user can switch between them as they want; Single Take Photo which automatically takes a shot when the phone thinks it's the optimal moment (based on AI analysis of Samsung's library of professionally taken photographs); Pro Video, which allows lots of customization options for video recording enthusiasts, and a handful of new bokeh modes.

Galaxy S20 special features: Spectrometer, motion detection and more

While not designed for photography, an extra sensor that Samsung may include on the S20 is a spectrometer, or material sensor. These sensors can be used to analyze the chemical makeup of a given object, allowing you to analyze your own health via body fat or skin moisture, or check fruit for sugar levels, pills to verify they’re genuine, or drinks to find out their alcohol content. While it’s just confirmed as a patent for the time being, the applications for this technology are enormous, and would be an amazing feature for Samsung to put on the S20.

Samsung could be considering other sensors for the Galaxy S20, too, and they sound a lot like what Google added to the Pixel 4 this fall. Samsung has filed a request to trademark the name Isocell Motion for “dynamic vision sensor for object and motion detection; motion detection sensors: object detection sensors; camera image sensors for smartphones and tablets.” That description sounds a lot like the Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature which lets you control some aspects of the phone with gestures.

Similarly, XDA Developers' Max Weinbach has highlighted lines of code that hint at the Galaxy S20 adding more advanced facial recognition features, similar to the ones found in the iPhone's Face ID as well as the new face unlocking capabilities of the Pixel 4.

Galaxy S20: Snapdragon 865 power

A Snapdragon 865 reference device. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S lineup is usually the first to feature the latest Qualcomm mobile processor. This year, the figures to be the Snapdragon 865, following on from the Snapdragon 855 that powers both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The newly unveiled Snapdragon 865 is highlighted by an improved image signal processor that can support the 108-megapixel image sensor slated for the S20, a brand new Qualcomm AI engine that should speed up digital assistant performance and image recognition among other capabilities, and better graphics performance geared at gamers.

Of course, any new chip raises questions about how fast it will be. We've had the chance to benchmark the Snapdragon 865 on a Qualcomm-supplied reference device, and on the Geekbench 5 measure of general performance, the 865-powered device produced a multicore score that nearly matched the result we recorded with the A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 Pro Max. (The iPhone still outpaces the single core score of thee Snapdragon 865.)

A Geekbench 5 score attained from a Snapdragon 865 reference device, in comparison to other popular handsets. The Galaxy S20 is expected to utilize the same chip. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new Qualcomm chip outperformed the iPhone in some graphics tests, though it still lags the iPhone in our real-world video conversion test using Adobe Rush. Our preliminary conclusion, though, is that the Snapdragon 865 compares very well to the best processor Apple uses in its phones — at least until the iPhone 12 and its A14 processor ships in fall 2020.

As for Galaxy S models released outside the U.S., they tend to run on Samsung's own Exynos chips. Samsung just unveiled a new, 7-nanometer version, the Exynos 990. This new mobile processor is capable of supporting up to six cameras and a 120-Hz refresh rate on displays; it's also got a built-in 5G modem.

The 990 seems like it's headed for non-U.S. versions of the Galaxy S20 that don't incorporate 5G, though recent news of major layoffs within Samsung's CPU development team suggests that the Exynos program may be winding down, and future Galaxy S handsets could incorporate Qualcomm silicon worldwide.

Galaxy S20 5G

Speaking of 5G, when Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 865 chip, the company also noted that it will include an X55 5G modem to complement the chip, rather than integrating the modem inside of it. This isn't as space efficient as the smaller 765 chip which has its modem built-in, but it will still give the new top-tier CPU the 5G abilities it needs to stand out.

Qualcomm's 5G modems — the X50 initially, and now the X55 — are standalone chips that sit alongside the handset’s processor. That tends to create chunkier devices that might not be as power-efficient as some would like. For example, the Galaxy S10 5G features a massive 6.7-inch screen and huge 4,500 mAh battery. It’s also 0.31 inches thick and weighs 6.98 ounces, compared to the 6.17-ounce Galaxy S10 Plus, which is slightly thinner at 0.3 inches.

Still, the X55 modem destined for the Galaxy S20 will support the full range of 5G deployments across the whole spectrum of bands carriers are using — from the low- and mid-band service that travels far but isn't significantly faster than LTE, to the lightning-quick millimeter wave signal that offers speeds well in excess of 1Gbps, albeit over very short distances.

(Image credit: Could that headphone jack disappear next year? (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Galaxy S20 battery

It's almost a given that a phone will have a greater battery capacity than the model that preceded it, but the S20 series may be seeing a big jump in this area. According to a leak published by Ice Universe, even the smallest could have a battery capacity as high as 4,000mAh, a jump of 900mAh over the S10e. This leads Ice Universe to suggest that the S11 Ultra, the assumed largest version of the S20 series, could have up to a 5,000mAh battery. That's bigger than any other premium flagship on the market right now, and would seal Samsung's spot at the top of the battery life charts.

A newer leak from SamMobile suggests a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh for the standard S20, which makes sense in the context of the previous leaks, and blows even the iPhone 11 Pro Max out of the water in terms of battery capacity (the 11 Pro Max has a 4,000 mAh battery).

Unfortunately, the quest for bigger batteries may also have pushed out one of the Galaxy brand's longtime beloved features: the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. ETNews said that Samsung has decided to go with USB-C exclusively in the Galaxy S20. That means owners will have to spring for wireless earbuds or use a dongle for old-fashioned 3.5-mm headphones.

The fact that the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have ditched the headphone jack makes it all but certain that we've seen the last of the 3.5-mm port on Samsung's flagship phones.

Outlook

The more we've heard about the Galaxy S20, the more excited we've become. Some things are staying the same that you may not like, such as the punch-hole display and subtly curved screens, plus the introduction of what looks to be an enormous camera patch taking up the back of the handset.

However, the key upgrades to battery size, the display and the cameras are more than welcome, and could propel the S20 well ahead of its rivals. We're eagerly looking forward to the unveiling next month, and for some official news from Samsung that may confirm or deny any of the rumors we've been hearing.