Galaxy S11 may feature a whopping 100x Space Zoom

This is a really insane rumor but, if true, Samsung wasn’t kidding when it codenamed the Samsung Galaxy S11’s camera “Hubble”: the new flagship line’s Space Zoom will allegedly magnify a view 100 times. What the what?

Gizmochina echoes the alleged feature from Greek tech site Mastrixlife — again, nobody knows about the track record of this site, so add several grains of salt.

On the other hand, a 100x Super Zoom feature may be possible using a combination of optical, digital AI-based enlargement, and the extremely high resolution of the camera sensor inside the Samsung Galaxy S11.

Remember that Samsung's 2020 flagship will reportedly include the Korean company’s Isocell Bright GW1 quad-Bayer sensor, capable of combining four pixels in one but also take straight 108-megapixel images.

The report gives no details about how this magic will be possible. The Isocell Bright GW1 sensor will most likely be attached to a regular wide lens while the reported periscope optical zoom will be attached to another non-108MP sensor.

Could it be that the software will combine the output of both sensors into one, cropping the 108MP capture and mixing it with the optically zoomed image to enhance a 100x using AI? It’s not a crazy possibility.

Other Galaxy S11 rumors point to multiple variants offering 5G connectivity, a powerful new Snapdragon 865 processor and a design that's even closer to a full-screen look.

We should know all within a couple of months. Until then, check out our Galaxy S11 rumor hub to see all the latest news, specs and leaks.