Galaxy S10 Screen Protector Lets Anyone Unlock Samsung's Phone

If you have a Galaxy S10 with a screen protector on it, you might want to reconsider that accessory.

According to a new report, hackers have been able to crack into Galaxy S10 models equipped with a screen protector by fooling the smartphone's ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The security flaw was apparently discovered by one Galaxy S10 owner who used a "gel screen protector" the person purchased on eBay for $3. The person reported, according to SamMobile, that when the screen protector was on the Galaxy S10's display, any fingerprint could unlock the device, regardless of whether it was the owner's or not.

The problem appears to relate to the fingerprint sensor's functionality. Chiefly, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor allows for companies to bundle a fingerprint sensor directly into the screen. The problem, however, is that because it's not a physical button and it needs to bounce waves off your finger and back to read it, the sensor doesn't work with standard tempered glass protectors.

In response, accessories makers created liquid-based tempered screen protectors that used a different technology to protect the display but didn't interact with the fingerprint sensor. It did that by effectively making a tighter fit between the screen and the protector itself.

However, the new flaw suggests that even the liquid-based tempered glass protectors could be a problem. And if you go with that option, it could allow anyone to hack your Galaxy S10.

For its part, Samsung hasn't commented publicly on the flaw. The person who found the issue, however, said that Samsung is investigating the matter and for now believes it's a problem with the screen protector and not the phone itself.