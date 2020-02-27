Friends reunion on HBO Max: Release date, cast and everything you need to know

Wanna feel old? It's time for a 16-year Friends reunion special. Yes, the actors who made the fictional coffee-house Central Perk a household name are coming back for one more shot. And it's happening on a streaming service you don't even have yet: HBO Max.

WarnerMedia Group announced the return in a press release that stated the Friends cast will be back for an "untitled unscripted special" on the upcoming streaming service. The cast will even return to the scene of the feels, the Warner Bros. Studio lot's Stage 24, where they filmed the show so many moons ago.

The series, which ended in May 2004, has had something of a rebirth of popularity on Netflix, where it was so popular that the streaming service paid $100 million to keep it for an additional year.

Friends Reunion: HBO Max

The Friends reunion is one of the first launch-event titles that WarnerMedia hopes will drive HBO Max subscriptions. In addition to the Friends reunion special, all 236 episodes of the NBC sitcom will be streaming on the service.

While the Friends reunion is going to be there for you when HBO Max debuts, we're still waiting to learn when exactly that is. The streaming service is set to start in May 2020, and we're still waiting to learn its specific date.

We will update this guide once we get that information.

Friends reunion: Cast and crew

Since the reunion special is seemingly focused on bringing back all six friends to the same room, we're not sure if any other appearances can be expected. Sure, we'd love to cringe as we hear if Janice (Maggie Wheeler) still has her signature laugh that irritated Chandler when he wasn't falling for her, but that's more of a reach than a definite.

We'd also like to reconnect with Gunther (James Michael Tyler), beyond the "what ever happened to Gunther from Friends" videos that litter YouTube.

Here's the full Friends reunion cast and crew as we know it now: