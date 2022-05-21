2022 French Open live stream: How to watch the Roland-Garros action online

The 2022 French Open live streams start tomorrow (Sunday, May 22) and there's plenty of excitement and intrigue ahead of us.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch French Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

French Open live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2022 French Open starts Sunday, May 22.

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — Peacock / NBC/Tennis Channel via SlingTV

► U.K. — Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

On the men's side of the draw, Novak Djokovic is the favorite and first seed, but he faces a very tough test to retain the title he won last year. The Serbian could face long-time rival and 14-times champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, and 19-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semis.

In the women's singles, world number one Iga Swiatek will also have to dig deep: she could face one of two former champions, Simona Halep or Jelena Ostapenko, in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, plenty of eyes will be on Britain's Emma Raducanu as she makes her debut on the Roland-Garros clay. She's had a difficult time of it since winning the U.S. Open last year, and will have a potentially awkward encounter with a qualifier in the first round.

The action starts tomorrow and runs over the next two weeks, and the good news is that you can watch it from anywhere if you know how. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

FREE French Open live streams

How to watch French Open live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you can look forward to FREE French Open live streams from Roland-Garros in 2022.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France and ServusTV in Austria all have rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular French Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

French Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 French Open live streams from Roland-Garros anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 French Open live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the French Open live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch French Open live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from Roland-Garros.

Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, plus selected Bally Sports regional networks. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the French Open via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.TV.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: it costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content as well as the French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the SlingTV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC (in select regions). It also includes the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month.

Fubo.TV, meanwhile, costs $70 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Premier League 21/22 live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel for $11/month more and Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the 2022 French Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch the 2022 French Open live streams from Roland-Garros, but the situation isn't quite as good as in previous years.

This year, the tournament won't be available to watch on free-to-air channels, whereas last year it was on ITV.

Instead, Discovery Plus and Eurosport have the rights to the French Open live streams. Don't worry about the fact that there are two channels listed; Eurosport is being rolled into Discovery Plus, so it won't matter which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year, while Eurosport can be accessed via the Eurosport Player for the same price. Discovery Plus is also available (again, at £6.99) via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of that at the same time.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 French Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 French Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch the 2022 French Open live stream on Channel Nine this year, after they cut a deal for exclusive coverage from Roland-Garros that also saw them broadcast last year's tournament.

The big games will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the French Open live streams, Stan also has tennis action from Wimbledon, Champions League 21/22 live streams, Europa League coverage plus a huge amount of live Rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

2022 French Open live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — May 22-24

Second round — May 25-26

Third round — May 27-28

Fourth round — May 29-30

Quarter-finals — May 31-June 1

Semi-finals — June 2-3

Women’s final — June 4

Men’s final — June 5

2022 French Open live streams: Top seeds

2022 French Open Men's seeds

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Alexander Zverev (Germany) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Rafael Nadal (Spain) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Andrey Rublev (Russia) Casper Ruud (Norway) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) Jannik Sinner (Italy) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Taylor Fritz (USA) Denis Shapovalov (Canada) Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain)

2022 French Open Women's seeds