Forget Prime Day — these top mattresses are 30% off right now

When it comes to value, Allswell makes some of our favorite inexpensive mattresses. In fact, the bed-in-a-box manufacturer holds a spot on our best mattress list. That's why we're psyched about the latest mattress deals from Allswell.

Through October 16, Allswell is taking 15% off its Luxe and Supreme line of mattresses via coupon code "FALLFAVES". After discount, the Luxe line starts at just $335 (was $395) and the Supreme line starts at $616 (was $725). Don't need a new mattress? The same coupon will take 30% off Allswell's fall collection, which includes pillows, sheet sets, cotton throws, and more. Since Allswell is backed by Walmart, these are sales we're not likely to see on Prime Day.

The Allswell Luxe and Supreme line are both hybrid mattresses made of foam and coil construction. The Supreme line — which is their top-tier line — offers a few more features than the Luxe. For instance, the Supreme mattress has a layer of temperature regulating foam to keep you cool while you sleep. It also has a built-in Euro top for maximum plushness. (Alternatively, you can check out our best mattress topper guide for our favorite toppers).

In addition to mattresses, Allswell is also taking 30% off blankets, pillows, towels, and more. (Use the same "FALLFAVES" coupon code at checkout).

We're expecting to see even more mattress discounts in the coming weeks. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday mattress deals guide for the best sales during the holiday season.