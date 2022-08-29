First Yellowstone season 5 teaser trailer: Kevin Costner makes a promise

All will be revealed, as the first Yellowstone season 5 teaser trailer promises. The 15-second video, which aired during the 2022 MTV VMAs, previews the next installment of the hit Paramount Network drama. And its two-hour premiere coming Nov. 13 looks to be action-packed.

In a gravelly voice-over, Kevin Costner's ranch patriarch John Dutton says, "We'll show the world who we are ... and what we do." Considering all the blood on the Duttons' hands, that sounds like a threat!

The teaser flashes glimpses of the key players, including Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. The siblings look stricken, stressed or sorrowful, while Rip grimly loads a rifle. A title card vows, "All will be revealed," right before a shot of a determined John striding down a hallway.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Yellowstone season 5 will feature Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Forrie Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Denim Richards as Colby, Ian Bohen as Ryan, Finn Little as Carter, Ryan Bingham as Walker, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

Newly promoted series regulars include Mo Brings Plenty as driver Mo, Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry, Jen Landon as ranch hand Teeter, and Kathryn Kelly as vet tech (and Jimmy's fiancée) Emily.

Yellowstone season 5 will bring even more conflict into the Dutton's lives, with John running against son Jamie for the governorship of Montana. Of course, Jamie has one (big) problem — he was manipulated by sister Beth into killing his biological father as retribution for attacking the Duttons. No doubt the always-calculating Beth will use this to her and the family's advantage.

Meanwhile, John may use whatever political capital he gains to help his paramour, activist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), avoid prison time. As for Kayce, his vision quest ended with him declaring, "I saw the end of us." Very ominous!

Want to get into the ranch action or refresh your memory? Watch Yellowstone online. And if you want more Dutton family drama, you can check out 1883 on Paramount Plus right now.