Everton vs Southampton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Southampton live stream will showcase one of several Premier League 21/22 games this weekend, all opening the new season for their respective teams.

For Everton in particular, this will not just be the first match of the campaign, but a tribute. At the 4-minute mark, the game will pause to allow for a minute's applause in memory of former player and assistant manager Jimmy Gabriel, who passed away in July at the age of 80.

Everton vs Southampton live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Southampton live stream is on Saturday (August 14).

► Time (3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After the shock loss of former manager Carlo Ancelotti, now replaced by ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, Everton have reinforced their attack with wingers Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend. Combined with a full crowd at Goodison Park, the venue's first in 17 months, the hosts will look to start the 21/22 with a statement victory.

Southampton, where Gabriel also spent several years as a player, will also seek improvements after finishing the 20/21 season just three places outside the relegation zone. That may not be so easy after the departure of prolific striker Danny Ings to Aston Villa, but Everton will still need to be wary of dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse as a goal threat.

The game kicks off at 3pm BST (10 a.m. ET) on Saturday, August 14, and by following our guide below you can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream wherever you are. We've also launched our main how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub, which we'll keep updated to help you catch every match of the season.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month), which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Everton vs Southampton live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Southampton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.