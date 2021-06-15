Epic Samsung sale knocks up to $700 off 4K QLEDs

Samsung is getting a jump start on Prime Day. Just Amazon offers its first batch of Prime Day deals, Samsung is having a summer sale of its own with epic discounts on QLED TVs, Galaxy S21 phones, and Samsung appliances. There will be a new sale each day.

To kick things off, Samsung is taking up to $700 off the Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV. After discount, the 2021 4K TV starts at just $1,099 for the 50-inch model. That's one of the best TV deals of the moment. That's not the only Samsung TV sale you can get. Below are other ongoing Samsung deals that are part of the Discover Samsung Sale. (Make sure to follow our Prime Day TV deals coverage for more TV discounts in the coming days).

Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV: up to $700 off @ Samsung

Today only, Samsung is slicing up to $700 off the Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV. After discount, you can get the 50-inch model for $1,099 ($100 off). Meanwhile, the 85-inch model is on sale for $2,999 ($700 off). The 2021 TV offers full array local dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and built-in Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant. View Deal

Samsung 4K QLED TVs: deals from $849 @ Samsung

If you don't require a 2021 TV, Samsung is also taking up to $1,300 off its 2020 line of QLED TVs. After discount, you can get the Samsung 50-inch Q80T 4K QLED TV on sale for $849.99 ($250 off). The Q80T is one of the most impressive Samsung QLED TVs we've tested offering excellent brightness and overall picture quality. View Deal

Available 50-inch through 85-inch sizes, the Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is one of Samsung's 2021 TVs. It's the best of Samsung's mid-range bunch of 4K sets, thanks to its full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. It also gets an additional performance boost, thanks to Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping, which adjusts HDR output based on the scene.

Alternatively, Samsung is also taking up to $1,300 its 2020 4K QLED TVs. (Scroll down to the section titled "Buy a select 4K QLED TV and save up to $1,300"). After discount, these TVs start as low as $849.99 for the 50-inch Q80T 4K QLED.

