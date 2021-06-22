Epic Prime Day deal: iPhone 12 on sale for the lowest price

Prime Day deals are in full swing, meaning you can save big on the industry's finest tech and even on Apple products. So if you've been patiently waiting for the right moment to snatch yourself a new iPhone, now's the time to act.

For a limited time only, Amazon UK has put the iPhone 12 (256GB, Blue) on sale for £799. That's saving you a whopping £150 off its original price, making it one of the hottest Prime Day deals we've seen so far. One thing to note, however, is that this is a Prime Day exclusive deal that is only available to Amazon Prime members.

iPhone 12 (256GB, Blue): was £949 now £799 @ Amazon UK

This Prime Day deal takes a generous 16% off Apple's iPhone 12, saving you a total of £150. iPhone 12 is one of the best smartphones on the market right now. This phone packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A14 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a battery life of 8-10 hours. View Deal

As of right now, iPhone 12 is one of the best phones on the 2021 market, and it's easy to see why. In our iPhone 12 review, we praised Apple's latest flagship smartphone for its attractive design with flat bezels and the MagSafe wireless charging, 5G compatibility and solid battery life.

Weighing just 5.78 ounces, the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, 256GB of storage (for this particular model), 5G connectivity, and a battery life of approximately 8-10 hours off a single use. Photography and content creators alike will also appreciate the phone's 12MP wide (ƒ/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.4) rear camera lenses. The iPhone 12 can also up your selfie game, thanks to its 12MP (ƒ/2.2) front camera lens.

Of course, Apple's latest iPhone 12 line-up also included the smaller iPhone 12 mini and the pricier iPhone 12 Pro series, however, if you're struggling to decide between all of the configurations available, the standard model is a perfect compromise.

All-in-all, even if you're contemplating whether to wait for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 makes a perfect choice for those looking for a sleek yet powerful smartphone. Apple devices aren't usually discounted for as much as £150 off, so this is a rare opportunity to save yourself over 15% on one of the best phones of 2021.

