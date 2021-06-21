21 hottest Prime Day deals: Here's what people are buying

Prime Day is in full swing, and although it's early, there are a few products that have been a lot more popular than others. From streaming sticks to TVs to smartwatches, consumers are buying these devices more than the rest on Prime Day.

So what's trending? Based on our data, here are 20 of the hottest products that you've been buying on Prime Day.

Be sure to check out all our other Prime Day deals, which we're updating throughout today and tomorrow.

AUSDOM AF640 Full HD Business Web Camera: was $69, now $39 @ Amazon

Webcams have been one of the top pandemic purchases, so it's no surprise that this Logitech competitor, which is $30 off for Prime Day, would be a top pick. You get a 1080p image, dual mics with noise reduction and a 90-degree field of view. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99, which is 50% off. View Deal

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with 24% off the usual price. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance and comes with a wireless charging case.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

If you want a set of AirPods for the cheapest price possible, these are your best bet. You get quick and easy setup with your iPhone, "Hey Siri" support and intuitive touch controls, plus 24 hours of juice with the included case. View Deal

Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (2-pack): was $25.99, now $20 @ Amazon

Save $5 on a two-pack of Sengled's color-changing smart light bulbs, which work with Alexa via Bluetooth. Each bulb is a 60W-equivalent, and produces 800 lumens. View Deal

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off or you can get get two and use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get 50% off a 2-pack of Echo Dots. View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

One of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 produces great sound, offers awesome battery life and features powerful ANC, making it a worthwhile successor to the Sony WH-1000XM3. You have a choice of black, silver or blue color options, all of which cost the same discounted price.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The best Kindle for most people is the water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $50 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, and one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14.99 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal

Western Digital 5TB P10 Game Drive: was $149 now $91 @ Amazon

While you can't play native PS5 games from this USB storage drive, you can use it to store games when not in use. Plus it can hold PS4 games as well. The PS5 comes with a relatively small 825GB of storage space, so this drive is a must-have accessory to beef that up.View Deal

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach more than 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is its cheapest price ever. View Deal

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD: was $429, now $329 @ Amazon

This is one fast SSD. This gaming-focused SSD has a 2TB capacity, PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface, with read speeds of up to 7,000MBps, and write speeds of up to 5100MBps. For Prime Day, it's $100 off. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $329. That's one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals yet. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also features an always-on Retina display.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74.View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59.99 ($40 off). View Deal

Acer Swift 3 14" laptop: was $699, now $489 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift 3 Thin & Light Laptop has a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Octa-Core processor with Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6. It also has a baclkit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. View Deal

LG 48" OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

If you're on the market for a smaller but a more powerful TV, then this Best Buy deal is the one for you. Sporting a 48-inch OLED 4K Ultra HD display panel, this Smart webOS TV is bound to deliver one of the most immersive experiences. View Deal

Lenovo Flex 5 14": was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

The Lenovo Flex 5 makes a perfect choice for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop. This device packs an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor, AMD Radeon GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. You will also get a digital pen and a Windows 10 package already included in the purchase. View Deal

