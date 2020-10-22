Epic iPad deal knocks $40 off new iPad Air 2020

The 2020 iPad Air won't make its official debut till October 23. However, Amazon already has a killer iPad Air deal that you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 10.9-inch iPad Air 2020 (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off and the first iPad Air deal we've seen on this new model. (The discount applies to the "green" model only). It's also one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Best of all, it's now on sale ahead of its release. (Green model only). View Deal

In our iPad Air 4 review, we loved the tablet's new (larger) display and blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU. The Editor's Choice tablet earned a 4,262 on the Geekbench 5 general benchmark. By comparison, the Galaxy Tab S7 (Snapdragon 865+) hit a mark of 3,074 and the iPad 2020 (A12 Bionic) scored 2,685. Simply put, this tablet will breeze through any task — or game — you throw its way.

We also liked the iPad Air's support for Apple's Magic Keyboard. That means that typing on this iPad is as easy as on the iPad Pro. (Normally priced at $299, the keyboard is on sale for $289 at Amazon).

In terms of battery life, we managed to get 10 hours and 29 minutes out of our iPad Air 2020, which narrowly beats the iPad Air Pro (10:16), but falls short of the iPad's 12:57 battery life. Nevertheless, the iPad Air 2020 is still an amazing tablet and the best iPad to get for Apple fans.

Running low on funds? Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $299, which is $30 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. It's not as powerful, but still manages to offer solid performance at a more reasonable price. Make sure to follow our iPad deals guide for the best sales on Apple's tablets.