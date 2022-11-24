England vs USA live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

England vs USA live stream, date, time, channels The England vs USA live stream takes place Friday Nov. 25

USA come into this match against England looking for their first win of World Cup 2022 after a frustrating draw against Wales. But the Three Lions ran riot against Iran and will be an even tougher test for the U.S. squad.

There's plenty of history between these two nations, so the England vs USA live stream is an occasion not to be missed. The good news is it's being shown live in both the U.S. and U.K. and we'll show you how to watch the game online from anywhere. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the England vs USA live stream.

How to watch England vs USA anywhere

The England vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

England vs USA live streams by country

How to watch the England vs USA live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs USA live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock. The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs USA live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the England vs USA live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs USA live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a England vs USA live stream by using a quality VPN.

How to watch the England vs USA live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs USA live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the England vs USA live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the England vs USA live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs USA live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs USA live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services.

England vs USA preview

England were always favorites to qualify from Group A and the Three Lions displayed exactly why with a scintillating performance against Iran in Doha. England ran riot winning 6-2 in the end, and while Gareth Southgate's men did look defensively brittle on occasion, it was an impressive performance overall. It also represented England's biggest ever opening game victory at a major tournament, which is perhaps a good omen.

It was also a performance that confirms England should not be written off as a candidate to win the World Cup this year. Is football coming home in 2022? Probably not. But right now all of England is dreaming that just maybe this is the year that all those years of hurt will be washed away.

Conversely, the USA's first match of World Cup 2022 was very much a game of two halves. Timothy Weah gave the U.S. the lead going into the break after a strike on the 36th minute, but a Gareth Bale penalty 10 minutes from full time meant that USA had to settle for a draw against Wales. While far from a disastrous result the underwhelming second half, and the relatively anonymous performance of Christian Pulisic will be a concern for coach Gregg Berhalter. If the USA is going to take something against England, and progress into the knockout rounds, they will need a more complete performance over an entire 90 minutes.

England will come into this game in high spirits, but the memory of their last World Cup meeting with the USA may linger. That game in 2010 saw England goalkeeper Robert Green make a blunder from a tame Clint Dempsey shot, the match finished 1-1. The USA would likely take a similar result this time around, and it would set them up nicely for a crunch clash with Iran.

If England can win they would see their qualification confirmed, but the USA will know they cannot meekly surrender this match if they want their World Cup journey to extend beyond the group stages. The England vs USA live stream will one you won't want to miss.

England vs USA team news

England came through their encounter with Iran relatively unscathed bar a back knock to defender Harry Maguire. Star striker Harry Kane also needed an ankle scan after the Iran game, but Southgate has indicated he will be fit to face the USA. This is another game that is likely to come too soon for Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Kalvin Phillips who are all nursing pre World Cup injures.

The USA likewise endured no serious injury problems against Wales, and came through the game with a clean bill of health. Berhalter was sweating on the fitness of Weston McKennie, but he was deemed fit to start, and may do so again against England. Leeds' Brenden Aaronson made an appearance from the bench against Wales, but will likely be eyeing a starting place this time around.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Group B standings as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 24.