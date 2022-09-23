England vs Germany live stream and how to watch UEFA Nations League game online

The England vs Germany live stream will reignite one of the fiercest rivalries in international football — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

England vs Germany live stream date, time, channels The England vs Germany live stream takes place Monday, September 26.

► Time 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

FREE live stream — Watch on All 4 (U.K.)

U.S. — Watch on Fox Sports 1 via Fubo.TV

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England manager Gareth Southgate has plenty to ponder ahead of the start of the World Cup 2022. This match against old rivals Germany will be the last chance for fringe players to impress the boss and demonstrate exactly why they deserve to be on the plane to Qatar. It’s also an important match for the Three Lions as they look to avoid an embarrassing relegation from their Nations League group.

Germany are also in full World Cup preparation mode at this point and looking to avoid repeating their disastrous campaign at World Cup 2018. Germany arrived in Russia as the defending champions with expectations of retaining their title high, but suffered the ignominy of a group stage exit after losses to South Korea and Mexico.

This refreshed German national team will be keen to put on a show in their final Nations League match ahead of this year's tournament, to send a message to the rest of the world. Plus, this game is also a repeat of the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. In that game England emerged victorious, winning 2-0, so revenge may also be on the German agenda.

England and Germany have a long history of thrilling and closely fought international fixtures, so could this Nations League tie be another one for the history books? Find out by watching an England vs Germany live stream, and we’ll show you how to do so below.

How to watch FREE England vs Germany live streams

f you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to FREE England vs Germany live streams of the Nations League game.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 4 and its All 4 (opens in new tab) streaming service have the rights to the action.

Usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the game? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, so long as you have valid TV licence. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream wherever you are

The England vs Germany live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to All 4 or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Germany live stream on Fox Sports 1 (opens in new tab). This national sports channel can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package

Another option would be Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) as the streamer is home to every UEFA Nations League match this year. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

The England vs Germany game is also streaming on ViX Plus (opens in new tab), which costs $6.99 per month and also offers access to a whole host of Spanish-language content including original series and exclusive movies.

If you already use these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Germany live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and it's streaming every single UEFA Nations League match. Plus, it offers access to dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Germany live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in the UK

There's good news if you're in the U.K. — as the England vs Germany live stream will be shown free-to-air on Channel 4 and its streaming platform All 4 (opens in new tab). The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. BST, but coverage begins at 7pm.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, you can still follow the England vs Germany live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Germany live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all the UEFA Nations League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Germany live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Germany live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).