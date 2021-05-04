Early Memorial Day deal knocks over $100 off ViscoSoft mattress topper

Now that May is in full swing, it's only a matter of time before we spot the first Memorial Day mattress sales. However, if you can't wait till then, ViscoSoft is offering some epic deals on its mattress toppers.

For a limited time, you can get the ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper on sale for $199.77. That's $133 off and one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen.

The Active Cooling Copper Topper is designed to keep you from overheating at night. It features a removable and washable fabric cover that deflects moisture. Meanwhile inside, two inches of antimicrobial copper-infused foam help transfer heat away from your body.

ViscoSoft makes one of the best mattress toppers you can buy. In fact, its Active Cooling Copper Topper holds a spot in our mattress toppers guide. It's especially great if you're a warm sleeper as it features a variety of materials to keep you cool at night.

The mattress topper has a removable and washable fabric cover that deflects moisture. Meanwhile inside, you'll find two inches of antimicrobial copper-infused foam that helps regulate your temperature by transferring heat away from your body. There's also another two inches of support foam to relieve pain from pressure points.

