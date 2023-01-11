iPhone 15 Pro just rumored for price hike — here's why

Apple’s iPhone are not exactly cheap purchases, especially if you pick up one of the larger (and more feature-rich) Pro models. Unfortunately, like so many things these days, buyers may be set for a price increase after the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

This rumor comes from an unverified source on Chinese social network Weibo (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors). According to the source the price increase is to widen the gap between the iPhone 15’s regular and Pro models. However, it’s not entirely clear what sort of increase we’re talking about — assuming this rumor is accurate.

That’s the thing about leakers, particularly those without a known track record. You just don’t know whether they’re telling the truth or not. In fact, there were a bunch of rumors that the iPhone 14 lineup would receive a price hike of around $100 , only for the devices to carry the same price tags as the respective iPhone 13 models.

While some unverified rumors do offer accurate leaks, it’s well worth being skeptical for the time being. At least until it’s corroborated by someone more trustworthy.

Currently the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus prices start at $799 and $899, respectively. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099. That means any kind of price hike to the Pro models would mean paying over $1,000 no matter which model you purchase. It would also means prices for the more expensive Pro Max variants, which currently top out at $1,599 with 1TB of storage, would be inching ever closer to $2,000.

Why would Apple increase the price of iPhone 15 Pro?

There are a number of reasons why Apple would want to increase the price of its iPhone Pro and Pro Max. We’ve already heard rumors that the company wants to better differentiate between the standard and Pro iPhone 15 — which we’ve assumed would mean more advanced exclusive features .

Those new features may be enough to warrant a price increase. The obvious is that they add more value to the phones, and we have heard rumors that Apple is positioning the iPhone 15 Pro Max as a more premium device. The Pro phones could feature a periscope zoom camera, titanium sides and solid state buttons for added durability. Adding those features means more money is needed to develop and implement them, increasing the final price tag.

It’s also possible that a hypothetical price hike could be to try and push people towards the iPhone 15 Plus. Reports suggest the iPhone 14 Plus has struggled to sell , and rumor has it Apple is already weighing multiple options on how to better promote the phone.

Increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro range, which could cost $100 more, could cause people to reconsider the Plus model. Then again, one recent rumor has suggested a price cut was being considered .

This is all speculation right now, and there won’t be any answers to our questions for some time. In the meantime, see our iPhone 15 hub and iPhone 15 Ultra page for all the latest rumors and leaks.