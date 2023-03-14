iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks leak just teased incredible A17 Bionic power

If these iPhone 15 Pro benchmark scores show the genuine performance of the new iPhone coming this fall, then Apple's A17 Bionic chip could herald a massive leap in smartphone performance.

Geekbench 5 and 6 benchmark results, allegedly for the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Bionic chip, were posted to Weibo (opens in new tab) by 用户937840 and shared by leakers Revegnus (opens in new tab) and ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter. However, SAP does warn us to be skeptical of the results for now, as there are apparently no equivalent scores to be found in the Geekbench results browser.

You can compare these alleged scores with what we got for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11 in the table below. If the numbers for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's chip are accurate, then the new iPhone's going to leave even recent flagship Android phones in the dust.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Benchmark Scores iPhone 15 Pro (alleged) iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra OnePlus 11 Geekbench 5 single-core score 2317 1882 1578 1166 Geekbench 5 multi-core score 6750 5333 5081 4962 Geekbench 6 single-core score 3019 2523 2000 1536 Geekbench 6 multi-core score 7860 6396 5164 5065

It's not only phones that need to be worried about these results. Looking at the overall Geekbench scoreboards, the claimed iPhone 15 Pro figures match up to even the top-ranked computer CPUs on single-core scores.

Amazing 3nm power — only for Pros

Sadly, we don't expect you'll get this super-chip if you go for an iPhone 15 regular or iPhone 15 Plus. These phones should use the same A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models, which still offers plenty of power, just less than the A17 seems to.

Such a performance boost looks unbelievable but could be possible since Apple's tipped to be moving to a 3nm process for the A17 chips, which should offer more power and power efficiency than existing 4nm chips. This technology will apparently underpin the M3 series of tablet/computer chips too, which gives us high hopes for the processing abilities of upcoming iPads, Macs and MacBooks.

Other key upgrades tipped for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max include a stronger and lighter titanium design, a new periscope zoom and even longer battery life (thanks to the same 3nm chip).

The iPhone 15 Pro should arrive in September, barring any potential disruptions to Apple's normal plans. That would make for a long wait if you're in need of a new phone right now, so look at our guide to the best iPhones if you need some advice on what you can get today.