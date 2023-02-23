iPhone 15 real-life images just leaked, revealing two big changes

Real-life iPhone 15 images have been shared by leaker Unknownz21 (URedditor (opens in new tab)) and MacRumors (opens in new tab), showing off what the source claims are shots of an early model of the standard iPhone 15.

Who needs half-baked renders when you have the real thing?Here’s an early base model iPhone 15.(More info exclusively via @MacRumors, for now 😊) pic.twitter.com/LKPzJ8YwfEFebruary 22, 2023 See more

In the first image, showing the alleged iPhone's display, we see a Dynamic Island-style cutout at the top. The Dynamic Island is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but rumors say it should be appearing on all iPhone 15 models, marking the true end of the Face ID notch era that began with the iPhone X.

(Image credit: Unknownz21)

The second image is of the phone's USB-C charging port, a feature Apple seems to be introducing ahead of legislation to enforce the port's use on all mobile devices sold in Europe. After a decade of Lightning connectors, it's going to be a big change, although one that Apple's already heralded by slowly introducing more and more USB-C iPads.

(Image credit: Unknownz21)

Aside from these two alterations, this iPhone 15 looks a lot like the iPhone 14. Rumors of big new features like curved backs and sides or solid-state power and volume buttons have been circulating, but those could be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Likewise, the claims of a redesigned camera bump can't be checked against these two photos, since neither show the phone's back.

Changes could still come to the design, as Unknownz21 does specify this is an early sample. But considering other renders match the details we see here, it's likely that this new, gently modified look is what we'll get when the iPhone 15 launches, which will likely be in September as usual.

We expect plenty more leaks for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro before they both launch, so keep an eye on our rumor hubs for the latest updates.