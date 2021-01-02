Dolphins vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 game online now

Dolphins vs Bills channel, start time The Dolphins vs Bills live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, January 3 on CBS.

The Dolphins vs Bills live stream game could be 10-5 Miami's last shot at the playoffs (depending how some other games turn out). The stakes are lower for 12-3 Buffalo, which has already earned its way into the playoffs.

So it's possible that the Bills may rest some of its starters, whereas Miami has to go all-out in this game. That slightly increases Miami's chance for a win, although oddsmakers still favor the powerhouse Bills over the shaky Dolphins in this NFL live stream.

This game comes with dilemmas for each team's coach. Buffalo has little to lose, since they are already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, and they no longer have a shot at the number one AFC seed (which the 14-1 Chiefs own). So head coach Sean McDermott may decide to rest some starters, for instance, putting backup quarterback Matt Barkley in for a time to relieve Josh Allen.

Miami's head coach Brian Flores faces his own quarterback dilemma: whether to start with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick or stick it out with rookie Tua Tagovailoa. The latter has started the last four games; but even though three of them were wins, they were low-scoring wins. Miami has averaged just 6.1 yards per pass attempt over the last three games, ranking them in the Bottom 10 of NFL teams. Tagovailoa's pass completion rate is just 65.1 percent, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Tagovailoa's performance was so weak in the last game, against the Raiders, that Flores replaced him with Fitzpatrick for the final quarter. Playing for just one fourth of the game, Fitzpatrick nevertheless racked up more passing yards than Tagovailoa as he led the team to a last-second upset win of 26-25. Flores seems committed to continuing with his rookie starter, but don't be surprised to see Tagovailoa get pulled again if he continues to founder.

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the US

In America, Dolphins vs Bills is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, January 3.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Dolphins vs Bills is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Dolphins vs Bills.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do not get Dolphins vs Bills on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The network's listings show no week 17 games.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.