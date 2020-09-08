Denmark vs. England live stream: Watch Nations League soccer live

Today's Denmark vs. England live stream finds England off to a winning start in the new Nations League competition. Yes, after beating Iceland in a not-so-thrilling 1-0 game over the weekend, their next challenge is Denmark, looking to rebound after a 2-0 loss to Belgium in their opening game.

England will be without the services of two promising young players, as Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden have been dropped from the squad after violating quarantine protocols put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, England head into the Denmark match as favorites, as the Danes look to find their form.

If you'd like to tune into the Denmark vs. England match, it's easy enough to find a live stream. We can tell you which channels are airing the match as well as how to use a VPN to find a broadcast in your area.

Denmark vs. England start time and channels The Denmark vs. England match kicks off today (Sep. 8) at 2:45 p.m. EDT/11:45 a.m. PDT. ESPN2 covers the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can follow the national team on Sky Sports.

How can I use a VPN to watch Denmark vs. England?

If the Denmark vs. England match isn't available where you are, you can always hunt down a feed from another country. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you do that by disguising your location. You can then find Denmark vs. England live streams that might otherwise be geo-locked.

Denmark vs. England live streams in the U.S.

ESPN2 is carrying the Denmark vs. England match, so all you have to do is tune into the cable channel at the 2:45 p.m. EDT/11:45 a.m. PDT kick-off time to watch. ESPN also live streams coverage on its website as well as its mobile app (Android, iOS) so you can watch Denmark vs. England that way, too.

Of course, those options are only available to you if you subscribe to cable or satellite TV, as you'll need to provide your login credentials to stream the match from ESPN's website or mobile app. Cord cutters will have to find a different route, and a streaming TV service could be a good alternative to cable.

The cheapest option is Sling TV, which costs $30 a month and includes ESPN. Hulu's Live TV option also includes ESPN (along with more channels than Sling's package), but you're paying %55 a month for that service.

Denmark vs. England live streams in the UK

Sky Sports begins its coverage of Denmark vs. England at 7 p.m. BST, though the match itself won't kick off until 7:45 p.m. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a day pass through Now TV costs £9.99.

Denmark vs. England live streams in Canada

It looks like Canadians will have to turn to the UEFA.TV website if they want to watch Denmark vs. England.

Denmark vs. England live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you can watch the Denmark vs. England match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus

Esporte Interativo Plus British Virgin Islands: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean Denmark: Eurosport Player Denmark, Kanal 5 Denmark

Eurosport Player Denmark, Kanal 5 Denmark France: L'Equipe Web

L'Equipe Web Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Sport 1, Sport 4 Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere Puerto Rico: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.