Cowboys vs Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream pits L.A. against their second straight NFC East opponent and they’ll be looking for the same outcome in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Chargers channel, start time The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 19).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Los Angeles comes into this week after beating Washington 19-16. Last year’s rookie of the year, Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards, but managed just one touchdown and was picked off in the game as well.

Keenan Allen stepped up for the Chargers with 100 receiving on nine catches, while Mike Williams caught 8 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas came so close to having their cake and eating it too last week against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys just missed not only knowing Dak Prescott wasn’t hindered by either his broken ankle from last season or his shoulder strain from the preseason, but also winning the game.

Unfortunately, a Ryan Succop 36-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter was the nail in the Cowboys’ coffin last week.

Again though, there is hope for Dallas fans as Precott looked strong throughout the game. He completed 42-of-his-58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. In total he posted a 101.4 passer rating. Only Derek Carr threw for more yards (435) in the NFL’s opening week than Prescott and Carr had overtime to help his cause.

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Cowboys. The over/under is 55.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Chargers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Cowboys vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Chargers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cowboys vs Chargers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Chargers.

Cowboys vs Chargers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Chargers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Chargers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.