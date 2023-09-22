Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 online

The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream has two teams with opposite starts to their seasons. Dallas enters at 2-0 with two very convincing victories, while Arizona is struggling to find their way. The Cardinals are hoping to give their home crowd their first win of the season in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Cardinals channel, start time The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 24.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST ( Monday Sept. 25)

Dallas has been the NFL’s most dominant team through the first two weeks of the season. They enter week three with the most points scored and fewest points allowed, but if there has been one star of the Cowboys’ show, it’s been linebacker Micah Parsons. The 24-year-old two-time all-pro leads a Dallas defense that has 10 sacks and allowed just 10 total points this season. Parsons has four tackles for loss and three sacks through two games to lead the team.

The Cowboys’ defense did take a tough hit this week when all-pro corner Trevon Diggs suffered an ACL tear in practice Thursday ending his season. Diggs is ranked first in the NFL in opponent's passer rating when targeted (63.0) and interceptions (15) over the last three seasons.

The Cardinals (0-2) are trying to find a way to hold onto a lead. In both their games this season, they led in the second half but failed to close out a victory. In Week 1, Arizona led the Commanders 16-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, before losing that game, 20-16. Then last week, they let a 21-point lead slip away in the second half to fall to the Giants 31-28. It was their largest blown lead in over a decade.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been given the tough task of taking over for the injured Kyler Murray. Dobbs has thrown for just one touchdown through two games while posting a passer rating of 89.5. Last week, he was helped with the ground attack as running back James Conner ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Dobbs also contributed to the run game with the first rushing touchdown of his career, running through Giants safety Xavier McKinney at the goal line on a 23-yard scramble.

Arizona’s defense got some bad news this week when all-pro safety Budda Baker was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in the loss to the Giants. They will have to rely on the strong start of linebacker Dennis Gardeck who has tallied three sacks in two games.

According to Draft Kings , the Cowboys are HUGE 12.5-point road favorites over the Cardinals. The over/under is 43.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 24.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Cardinals.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Cardinals is available on CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 Ottawa, and CTV2 London/Windsor.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Cardinals NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Seahawks vs Lions NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.