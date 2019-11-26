Cord cutters rejoice! The Amazon Fire TV Recast is $100 off right now

Cord cutters will be interested in knowing that Amazon's Fire TV Recast is on sale this Black Friday week. It's among the best Amazon Black Friday deals this week.

For a limited time, you can get the Fire TV Recast for just $129. When it's not on sale, this over-the-air DVR retails for $229.99, so that's $100 off. and the cheapest it's ever been.

It's one of best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now.

Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. It's now $100 off which is the lowest price it's ever been. View Deal

Fire TV Recast features 500GB of storage and 2 tuners. You can watch up 75 hours of over-the-air the broadcasts and record up to 2 shows at once.

Fire TV Recast setup is easy. All you need is an HDTV antenna and a Fire TV streaming media device or Echo Show. You can put it anywhere in your home, control it with your voice and use the Fire Recast TV app on your phone or tablet.

In our Amazon Fire TV Recast review, we note how its a useful accessory for anyone who wants to add DVR-similar functions to over-the-air channels.

If you want to store more programs, Amazon also has the larger 1TB Fire TV Recast with 4 tuners on sale for $179.99 ($100 off).

For more deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.