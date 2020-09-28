Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL Monday Night Football online

Chiefs vs Ravens time, tv channel Chiefs vs Ravens kicks off on Monday, Sept 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT. It's on ESPN, closing out week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Tomorrow's Chiefs vs Ravens live stream should deliver the kind of all-star duel we always hope to catch. Yes, this week's Monday Night Football is highlighted with two of the best QBs — and the last league MVPs — Patrick Mahomes leading the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to take on Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, there's a bit of larger-scale intrigue here. Both teams are undefeated, and since Lamar won that MVP trophy last year and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that same year, a win here says a lot about who is the most dominant team in the league. And for the Chiefs to win this NFL live stream, they'll have to set their own (fast) pace early.

This AFC bout — which many had expected would be a major face-off in last year's playoffs — will test a conventional wisdom going around that the Ravens defense isn't going to have any luck with Mahomes' offense. There's a belief that Mahomes will perform his best against Baltimore's aggressive defense, and we shall see if his efficient offense truly wins out.

Even though Kansas City has yet to have a game with truly amazing offense, they're still picked by many to win this matchup. But it shouldn't be close.

The Chiefs vs Ravens game could very well be a shootout thanks to two stacked offenses, and should be one of the more entertaining games of the week. Here's everything you need to know to catch the game live.

How to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Chiefs vs Ravens live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Ravens game kicks off on Monday, Sept 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's on ESPN, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch Chiefs vs Ravens on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in the UK

You can watch Chiefs vs Ravens live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.