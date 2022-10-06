Chelsea vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream sees a managerless team take on one with a new boss settling in — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Chelsea vs Wolves live stream date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream takes place Saturday, October 8.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Chelsea are starting to find their rhythm under new manager Graham Potter. The Blues have not lost a game since he took over following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. This includes an impressive 3-0 over AC Milan on Wednesday during which right-back Reese James was in particularly sparkling form. However, there are fitness concerns over big money summer signing Wesley Fofana.

Wolves, on the hand, do not have a permanent manager in place following the sacking of Bruno Lage. The Portuguese was relieved of his duties at the club after a succession of poor results and performances, culminating in a 0-2 defeat against West Ham last time out. Wolves have only scored three goals this season and are the lowest scorers in English football. They have also claimed just 1 win in their last 15 Premier League games. Despite this, it will not be a straightforward task for the home team, who have dropped eight points from winning positions in games against Wolves since 2018.

The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream will be Potter’s first Premier League game in front of home fans in his new role. The visitors want Julien Lopetegui to take over from Lage. He was sacked by Sevilla this week but it will be a tough ask to have him in place by kick-off on Saturday.

There will though be a familiar face at Stamford Bridge.. Diego Costa made 89 appearances for the West London side between 2014 and 2017, scoring 52 goals. The combative and controversial striker signed for The Wanderers last month, having become a free agent.

The last three meetings between these sides have ended in draws. Will one team walk away with three points on this occasion? Find out by watching the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in the UK

Chelsea vs Wolves kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Wolves) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).