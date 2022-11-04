Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream sees Chelsea host league-leaders Arsenal in a London derby — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday, Nov. 6.

► Time 12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. AEDT

A London derby is always an exciting game, and this weekend should be no different. Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their shocking loss away to Brighton last week. That was Chelsea's first Premier League loss of the Graham Potter era, and it could not have gone worse for the former Seagulls manager. Chelsea conceded two own goals en route to a 4-1 thrashing, ruining what was expected to be a triumphant homecoming. Chelsea will be looking to ensure they get revenge by stealing points from their league-leading rivals this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have their own revenge storyline to focus on. There is no love lost between the two sides and that's been compounded by the arrival of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in West London. The former Gunners striker left The Emirates mid-season last year after a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta. But after a brief spell in Barcelona, he's returned to the Premier League as a member of the Blues. Arsenal will be motivated to make sure that he is unable to find any rhythm in this game, not that they need extra motivation against Chelsea.

So will the home side make a statement and erase the nightmare that was last weekend? Or will the league-leading Gunners storm into Stamford Bridge and claim three points? There's nothing like a rivalry game so the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream should be pretty special.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA comes with most cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).