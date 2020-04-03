Cheap Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months for $39

The weekend is here and if you've already gone through our list of the best Netflix movies, we've got an excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal designed to keep you entertained.

Currently, you can get an Xbox GamePass Ultimate 6-Month Subscription for just $39.99 via coupon "EMCDHDE22" at Newegg. Just add the 3-month card to your cart and Newegg will add a bonus 3-month card for free. Then use coupon "EMCDHDE22" to drop your final price to $39.99. That's one of the best Xbox One deals we've seen all year.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (6 months): was $90 now $39 @ Newegg

This killer Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $39.99. Buy the 3-month card and Newegg will automatically add another 3-month card to your cart for free. Then use coupon code "EMCDHDE22" (you must sign into your Newegg account) during checkout to drop your total price to $39.99. View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month): was $14 now $1 @ MS Store

Want to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a try? Currently, the Microsoft Store is offering one month of access for just $1, which is over 90% off.View Deal

Alternatively, the Microsoft Store continues to offer a month of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. However, the Newegg offer is much stronger as you'll lock in 6 months at an incredibly low price.

Game Pass Ultimate provides access to more than 100 Xbox One and PC games, including Gears 5, The Outer Worlds, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Untitled Goose Game and The Witcher 3. It also packs in Xbox Live Gold (normally $10 per month), which enables online play for Xbox One titles in addition to monthly free games.

A Game Pass subscription is the perfect complement for anyone getting a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X, as they'll get tons of great games to play right out of the box.

Newegg's Xbox Game Pass deal ends Sunday, so grab this special offer while you can.