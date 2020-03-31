Cheap Echo deal drops Echo Show 5 to $59

QVC is renown for offering Echo deals that undercut Amazon's prices and the online retailer is at it again.

For a limited time, QVC has the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.96. That's $30 cheaper than Amazon's price and the second-cheapest Echo Show 5 deal we've ever seen. (The device hit an all-time low of $49 on Black Friday).

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $59 @ QVC

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. QVC has it on sale for $30 under Amazon's price. View Deal

In our Echo Show 5 review , we praised Amazon for making a respectable smart display with decent audio, a nice screen, and some nifty features. You can use the 5.5-inch, 960 x 480 display for watching a variety of content or to look up recipes, check the weather, and more.

The Echo Show 5's screen is too small to make it your go-to multimedia machine, but the 4-watt speaker delivered acceptable audio in our tests. The built-in camera also makes surprisingly excellent video calls, which is an ideal way to keep in touch with loved ones now that we're also social distancing from each other. We also like that the Echo Show 5 has a physical camera shutter for increased privacy, something that the more expensive Echo Show lacks.

This Alexa deal is valid through April 4 at 11:59pm PT. It's a price we may not see till Amazon Prime Day (assuming Amazon still has one this summer).