Can't buy an Xbox Series X? You can get this Game Pass deal for $1 now

If you thought not being able to get an Xbox Series X at launch had locked you out of next-gen gaming this Christmas, think again. Xbox has decided to offer three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 at the Microsoft Store for a limited time.

If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, this would make for a great subsequent purchase. However, because the Ultimate tier lets you play your games on a PC or even a mobile device via xCloud, it means that if you don't have a new Xbox, or even an older Xbox One, you can still benefit from this deal.

By paying your dollar on this offer, you get three months of Game Pass Ultimate, saving a considerable $44 off the normal subscription price of $15 per month. The main selling point of Game Pass is its 100+ downloadable games, with the roster being regularly updated. You also get Day One access to big Xbox exclusive releases, such as Halo Infinite, as well as the next installments of Gears of War, Forza and more.

Game Pass Ultimate also includes all the benefits of an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which gives you access to online multiplayer, complimentary games every month and special discounts in the Xbox Store.

There are caveats to this deal. Microsoft said in the announcement post that this deal is a limited time offer starting today (December 3), which is annoyingly vague but suggests that it may be for December only. Also, you need to be a new user, as well as the owner of a Microsoft account, to actually access the offer from the Microsoft store. It'll have to be a present for yourself, rather than one you can give to the Xbox fan in your life.