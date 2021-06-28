Bucks vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

Bucks vs Hawks start time, channel The Bucks vs Hawks live stream will begin Tuesday, June 29th at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Bucks vs Hawks live stream features a Milwaukee team going for a commanding 3-1 series lead as Atlanta waits to hear about the status of Trae Young for this NBA playoffs live stream .

There was a moment in Game 3 when the Hawks and their fanbase held their breath. With just under 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Trae Young fell to the ground after attempting a pass down low from the wing. He stumbled to the ground after rolling his ankle on a referee’s foot.

Young would leave the game to get checked out, only to return in the fourth — clearly laboring. Young described his ankle as “sore” postgame and said “it made me mad because I couldn’t really go as fast as I wanted to and when I did it hurt. Just got to get treatment and hopefully feel better before the next game.” Young finished with a team-high 35 points, but scored just three points in the eight minutes he played the fourth quarter.

The Hawks were riding high early in Game 3, building a 15-point lead by the 5:14 mark of the first quarter, but the Bucks were able to fight back and go into halftime tied at 56. By the time the fourth quarter got underway, with Trae Young on the mend, the Bucks took over. Khris Middleton caught fire scoring 20 of his game-high 38 points in the quarter as the Bucks went on to a 113-102 victory in Game 3. Giannis finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Head coach Nate McMillan reminded his Hawks after their latest loss that they were down 2-1 to the 76ers in the Conference Semifinals so just concentrate on “getting the next one.” Trae Young led Hawks back to win that series and that of course will be difficult if his ankle limits him to anything less than 100% in the remaining games in this series.

The Hawks host the Bucks in Game 4 as 6-point home underdogs. The over/under is 221.

How to avoid Bucks vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Bucks vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Bucks vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Bucks vs Hawks airs on TNT, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 29th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, one of the picks on our best streaming services list. We love Fubo TV too, but it doesn't have TNT.

And don't worry that Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Bucks vs Hawks live stream in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, where the Bucks vs Hawks live stream will be live available. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena will have the game starting at 1:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Bucks vs Hawks live stream live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada just need SportsNet for this event, as SN1 will have the Bucks vs Hawks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.