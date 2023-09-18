Browns vs Steelers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 2 online tonight

It's almost time for the Browns vs Steelers live stream. This Monday Night Football game is part of a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader and pits two AFC North Rivals against each other with a lot on the line. If the Cleveland Browns win, they'll take sole possession of the division lead. If the Steelers win, it creates a three-way tie for first in the AFC North.

So will the Browns claim supremacy after 60 minutes of football action? Or will the Steelers make this a division title race to watch? Either way, you won't want to miss this NFL live stream.

Browns vs Steelers channel, start time The Browns vs Steelers live stream airs tonight.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ABC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Expectations for the Cleveland Browns were high last year. But things went off the rails quickly when new quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season after the NFL determined Watson had committed multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. When he returned, he looked rusty and the Browns never found their groove.

But concerns that the malaise would continue into this season were firmly abolished last week. While Watson still looked relatively average, he managed to score a touchdown on the ground and through the air en route to a 24-3 demolishing of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns defense looked particularly good, holding Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should, in theory, represent an easier matchup, though it's never easy to go into Pittsburgh and grind out a win. The Steelers did not look good in any facet of the game in their Week 1 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The offense looked sloppy and the defense leaked rushing yards and passing yards in equal measure. To make matters worse, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was knocked out of the game with an injury and will miss this game against the Browns.

Still, it's tough to bet against Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. He's never fielded a team that finished the season with a losing record and he knows how to pull out scrappy wins. It would be shocking to see the Steelers look as bad as they did in Week 1, even if they're ultimately outmatched by the Browns.

Bettors do think that the Browns ultimately come away with the win. According to DraftKings , the Browns are currently 2-point road favorites against the Steelers. The over/under is 38, so expect a low-scoring affair.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Browns vs Steelers the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Browns vs Steelers live stream is going to be broadcast on ABC. ABC is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas, so if you want to watch this live stream for free that is an option.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on tonight.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo, which carries ABC in all markets. You can also use Sling TV if Sling offers ABC in your market. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $45 per month, though you can get it right now for just $22.50 for your first month. It comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and many other sports channels.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Browns vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Browns vs Steelers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Browns vs Steelers live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Browns vs Steelers is available on TSN1, TSN4, CTV, and RDS (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Browns vs Steelers live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.