Brooklyn Bedding launches “healthier, customizable mattress” with eco twist

Brooklyn Bedding has launched a new sustainable mattress called the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid, designed with a 100% natural latex foam core that you can flip to enjoy either a softer or firmer level of sleep comfort.

The new eco-friendly offering joins Brooklyn Bedding’s existing EcoSleep series, with prices starting from $899 and rising to $1,499. The mattress is already on sale, with a 20% discount reducing a queen to $999 at EcoSleep, Brooklyn Bedding’s sister site.

The EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid uses sustainably sourced materials including 100% natural rubber tree latex that has been processed using biodegradable ingredients from renewable sources. The foam features FSC Certification with NEPCon; recognized by the Rainforest Alliance and originally created to conserve ecosystems and protect biodiversity.

We’ve seen similar materials used by brands such as Avocado Green and Saatva, both of which feature in our best mattress guide, with more mattress makers in general making the switch to renewable materials, which is vitally important for the planet's health.

"As the demand for eco-friendly products continues to rise, we developed the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid to provide our customers even more sustainable sleep solutions that don't compromise on comfort," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "The EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid combines the best nature has to offer for a healthier, customizable mattress at a lower price."

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

Brooklyn Bedding makes handcrafted hybrid and memory foam mattresses, as well as a range of accessories including foundations, mattress toppers, bed sheets and bed pillows.

Brooklyn Bedding EcoSleep Hybrid Luxe Mattress: Features, price

The flippable EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid is designed to deliver custom comfort via two layers of all-natural latex foam. These quickly adapt to your body's unique curves so that you stay comfier for longer as you rest and sleep.

The 1.5” layer of soft natural latex is best suited to side sleepers, while the second layer of 1.5” firm natural latex best supports stomach and back sleepers. To choose the right firmness for you, unzip the cover and flip the latex core.

As befitting a hybrid model, the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid houses 1,032 individual Ascension X coils in its base. According to Brooklyn Bedding's press release, these coils ‘provide deep compression support’ for added pressure relief. They also reduce motion transfer, which is good news for restless couples sharing a bed (you simply won’t feel each other’s movements as much).

Further enhancing the new EcoSleep’s sustainable credentials is a zippered mattress cover made from a combination of naturally hygienic, moisture-wicking Joma Wool and 100% organic cotton.

Like all of the best mattress in a box brands, Brooklyn Bedding offers a risk-free sleep trial (120 nights) for you to try out the EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid at home. If you change your mind, the brand will collect it and refund your money.

The EcoSleep Luxe Hybrid is available to buy, with regular and sale prices as follows:

Twin MSRP: $899 – now reduced to $719.20 in the EcoSleep sale

Twin XL MSRP: $949 – reduced to $759.20

Full MSRP: $1,149 – reduced to $919.20

Queen MSRP: $1,249 – reduced to $999.20

King MSRP: $1,499 – reduced to $1,199.20

Cal king MSRP: $1,499 – reduced to $1,199.20

To keep your new mattress in prime condition, cover it with the best mattress protector for keeping stains, spills and bacteria at bay.