Brighton vs Wolves live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream will see two teams in poor form looking to return to winning ways. It might not seem the most exciting matchup of the midweek EPL fixtures, but sometimes the least interesting games on paper can produce the most enjoyable matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream, date, time, channels The Brighton vs Wolves live stream takes place today (Wednesday, December 15).

► Time 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After such an impressive start to the season, Brighton & Hove Albion have found themselves in something of a tailspin. The fans were prematurely dreaming of qualifying for European football in the first few weeks of the campaign, but the club has subsequently tumbled down the league and currently sit in 12th. Graham Potter’s men are now without a win since September, and most recently suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Southampton.

When it rains, it pours, and that’s definitely the case right now at Brighton, as the squad has been ravaged by injury and suspension. The side will be without a host of key players for this match, including Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Shane Duffy, Jeremy Sarmiento and Danny Welbeck. Joel Veltman is also a doubt, but at least Leoandro Trossard appears to have recovered from a knock picked up against Southampton and will likely feature.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also struggling for form right now: the Midlands side have failed to win any of their last four. While that run did include games against Liverpool and Manchester City, the side also faced relegation strugglers Norwich City and Burnley and didn’t even muster a goal against either. That will be a serious concern to manager Bruno Lage, especially with difficult games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United to come over the festive period.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Both sides will be earmarking this game as a vital opportunity to grab a much-needed three points. Who will come out on top? Find out by watching the Brighton vs Wolves live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month), which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock TV In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Wolves live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.