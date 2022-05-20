Brighton vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

There’s plenty at stake in the Brighton vs West Ham live stream. While the Seagulls are looking to surpass their best-ever Premier League points total, the Hammer could still qualify for the Europa League if they win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs West Ham live stream date, time, channels The Brighton vs West Ham live stream takes place Sunday, May 22.

► Time 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ahead of the final matchday, Brighton sit in 10th position with a points haul of 48, which equals the side's highest ever Premier League finish. Even a draw here would see the side set a new points record, and potentially move them further up the table. That should be motivation enough for Graham Potter’s men to give this game everything they’ve got.

Meanwhile, West Ham have stumbled in recent weeks but still have a chance of securing qualification for next season’s Europa League if they can better Manchester United’s result in the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United game. Otherwise, they will play in the Europa Conference League next season, which will feel like a huge disappointment for a side that at one stage was challenging for a Champions League spot.

This may not be the most exciting fixture of the final Premier League matchday, but both sides have something to play for here, so don’t expect a subdued affair.

Can Brighton finish a very solid season with a win? Or will West Ham claw their way into the Europa League qualification spots? Find out by watching the Brighton vs West Ham live stream, and we will show you how to do that below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game on the final day of the season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brighton vs West Ham kicks off at 4 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brighton vs West Ham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs West Ham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.