Brighton vs Newcastle live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton vs Newcastle live stream will feature two clubs that have so far had polar opposite seasons. Brighton & Hove Albion have started the Premier League season strongly, currently sitting in 8th place, whereas Newcastle United are languishing in the relegation zone without a win to their name.

Brighton vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Saturday (November 6).

► Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Brighton & Hove Albion finished last season in a slightly disappointing 16th place, but solid summer recruitment and the continued backing of manager Graham Potter has seen the Seagulls fly up the table this season. They've enjoyed four victories and just two defeats in 10 matches so far this season.

That said, the going has gotten a little bit rockier in recent weeks. Brighton have failed to win any of their last five matches, although in that run they have played Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Potter will be thrilled to welcome Newcastle United to the Amex Stadium this weekend for a match that will surely have been earmarked as an excellent opportunity to gain three points.

That's because Newcastle United are currently competing with Norwich City for the dubious honor of who can go the longest without recording a Premier League victory. Neither side have managed to claim a win this season, and both currently look nailed on for relegation.

The good news for the side's passionate Geordie fanbase is the tide could be turning very soon on Tyneside. After the club was purchased by new owners last month, a new manager could arrive just before this game. It's was originally believed Unai Emery would take charge, but he rejected the club's advances, and now it appears ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is most likely to take the reins.

A new man in the dugout would give this Newcastle United team a major boost, and they certainly need it. Not only have they lost six of their 10 games this season, they've also conceded 23 goals in the process. The likes of Leonardo Trossard and Neal Maupay of Brighton are sure to have plenty of chances against such a porous defense.

Newcastle are likely to approach this one with caution. The side will try to stay compact and hard to break down, with Brighton almost certain to have the vast majority of the ball. The result will likely depend on whether the home side can take their chances or not. Unfortunately for Newcastle, this season Brighton have been doing just that.

To find out what happens, you'll need to tune into a Brighton vs Newcastle live stream.

