Brentford vs Leicester City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brentford vs Leicester City live stream will see two mid-table teams meet in a fiercely contested fixture. Both have their sights set on moving up the table and will view this matchup as very winnable.

Brentford vs Leicester City live stream, date, time, channels The Brentford vs Leicester City live stream takes place Sunday, October 24

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

You wouldn't know it from watching them, but Brentford are a newly promoted side. The Bees have adapted to the Premier League with ease. Their opening night victory over Arsenal took the footballing world by surprise, and they've carried on impressing ever since.

That victory was followed by well-earned victories over West Ham and Wolves, as well as a superb point against Liverpool in a 3-3 thriller. Even at this early stage of the season, it looks like Brentford are here to stay.

Much of the credit for this bright start must go to manager Thomas Frank, who has elevated the side beyond mere underdog status. They might not be competing for the title or European places, but don't be surprised if they make a strong challenge for a top 10 finish.

Leicester City are a club that will feel they very much should be aiming for European competition qualification this season. After narrowing missing out on Champions League football last season, they've endured something of a slump this season.

That said, the Leicester we've been used to may be returning, as a 4-2 thrashing of Manchester United last weekend felt very much like the Foxes of old. Jamie Vardy got on the scoresheet, of course, but the influence of Youri Tielemans in midfield cannot be overlooked. He is a player of real quality that can hurt any side in the division.

Leicester will hope to follow up that convincing victory with another three points here, but don't expect Brentford to roll over. That's simply not in their nature. This one could go either way.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Who will come out on top? Find out by watching the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Leicester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brentford vs Leicester City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Leicester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.