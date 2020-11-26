Black Friday laptop with RTX 2060 drops to $799

Black Friday deals are finally starting to pop up, and we've already seen deep discounts on some of the most popular gaming laptops. For instance, the Acer Nitro 5 just got a solid price cut.

Walmart is offering the Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060 on sale for $799. That's $300 off and an epic price for a laptop with an RTX 2060. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

Black Friday laptop deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. Its outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and powerful RTX 2060 graphics card make it a steal at just $799, which is $300 off its usual price.

The Acer Nitro 5 sports a cutting-edge graphics card, professional build quality, and overall strong performance. The RTX 2060 GPU is a great option in 2020, and $799 is an incredible price for any laptop with such a strong graphics card.

We'll be keeping track of the top Black Friday laptop deals over the next few days, so stay tuned for more updates on the latest promotions. Also, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage for information about sales on some of the most popular models.

