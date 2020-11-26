Black Friday laptop with RTX 2060 drops to $799

Black Friday deals are finally starting to pop up, and we've already seen deep discounts on some of the most popular gaming laptops. For instance, the Acer Nitro 5 just got a solid price cut.
Walmart is offering the Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060 on sale for $799. That's $300 off and an epic price for a laptop with an RTX 2060. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.
Black Friday laptop deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart
The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. Its outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and powerful RTX 2060 graphics card make it a steal at just $799, which is $300 off its usual price.View Deal
The Acer Nitro 5 sports a cutting-edge graphics card, professional build quality, and overall strong performance. The RTX 2060 GPU is a great option in 2020, and $799 is an incredible price for any laptop with such a strong graphics card.
We'll be keeping track of the top Black Friday laptop deals over the next few days, so stay tuned for more updates on the latest promotions. Also, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals coverage for information about sales on some of the most popular models.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278