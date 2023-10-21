Bills vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 online

The Bills vs Patriots live stream ain’t what it used to be a few seasons ago. New England used to have their way will Buffalo, more so than any other team in the Brady-Belichick era. Brady alone went 32-3 against the Bills in his time with the Pats, but as any member of Bills Mafia will tell you, “That was then. This is now.” And now the Bills are looking to make this NFL live stream their fifth-straight win against the Post-Brady Pats!

Bills vs Patriots live stream, channel, start time The Bills vs Patriots live stream is Sunday, Oct. 22

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Oct. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bills (4-2) have hit a few bumps in the road this season. They started their 2023 campaign with a loss to the Jets before rattling off three 30-point wins in a row. Then they went to London for just the second time in their history and seemed to leave all their firepower stateside. They lost to the Jaguars, 25-20 in London then and only had just enough to get by the Giants last week in North Jersey, winning a 14-9.

We’ve seen the best and worst of quarterback Josh Allen this year. The two-time pro bowler threw three interceptions in their Week 1 loss to the Jets, then threw his first perfect game against the Dolphins in Week 3 with a 158.3 passer rating. But now the offense has hit a bit of a snag, with Allen throwing interceptions in back-to-back games, putting him on a pace to throw a career-high 17 picks this season.

At least one constant for the Bills has been their defense. They come into this matchup third in the NFL for the fewest points allowed (14.8 PPG) and have a share of the lead with the Ravens for most sacks this season (24).

Meanwhile, the Patriots are in wildly unfamiliar territory. At 1-5, they own a share of the second-worst record in the NFL. Quarterback Mac Jones is on the ropes with his starting job as he’s led an attack that has scored the second-fewest points per game this season (12 PPG) while posting the fourth-worst passer rating in the league (74.4).

The New England defense is also a work in progress. The Patriots allow the ninth-highest points per game in the league (25.4 PPG). Takeaways have also been hard to come by for Belichick’s defense. They have just three on the year, the fewest in the NFL.

DraftKings has the Bills as big 8.5-point road favorites against the Patriots. The over/under is 40. Buffalo has won the last four meetings with the Patriots by an average of 17 points.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

How to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bills vs Patriots live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: FuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 22.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all of the 2023 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Bills vs Patriots live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bills vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Bills vs Patriots is available on CTV in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Patriots NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Bills vs Patriots NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.