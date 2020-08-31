Best Labor Day sales 2020: TVs, appliances, furniture and more

Labor Day is September 7, but there are plenty of Labor Day sales you can get right now. Retailers like Home Depot, Wayfair, and Best Buy are giving shoppers early access to their best Labor Day sales.

The sales themselves are usually a mix of back to school and end of summer deals. Labor Day is also a great time to score cheap mattress deals. Along with Black Friday, it's when we see the most — and biggest — discounts on all things bedding.

So before you fire up that grill one more time, make sure to check out our guide to this year's best Labor Day sales.

Labor Day sales 2020

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Rarely on sale, the Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. As part of its Labor Day sale, Amazon has slashed their price to $89.99 ($40 off). That's their lowest price ever.

Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress

Cocoon by Sealy is taking 35% off its Chill mattress line. After discount, you can get the Queen size Chill mattress for $599, which is over $331 off and one of the best Labor Day sales you'll find.

Vizio 50" 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy

The Vizio M-Series is a low-cost TV that offers plenty of tech despite its low price. The QLED TV has built-in Chromecast, full array backlight with 16 local dimming zones, and HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). It's an excellent deal if you're on a tight budget.

Home office clearance: up to 70% off @ Wayfair

We'll be the first to admit: Home office furniture usually doesn't go on sale on Labor Day. That's why we're excited about this home office clearance sale at Wayfair. The retailer is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more. It's one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen — especially if you're fortunate enough to be working from home.

TVs

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $239 now $198 @ Amazon

Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $198. Though we wouldn't normally recommend TV with a sub-4K resolution, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. We also like that it features Roku's platform as its operating system.

Hisense 50" 4K TV: was $299 now $259 @ Best Buy

This 50-inch Hisense TV doubles as your streaming device, thanks to its built-in Android TV OS. It offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as full array LED backlight. If you're on a budget, this is one of the best cheap TV deals you'll find.

TCL 65" 8 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart TV functionality. It's now $600 off, which makes it an excellent Labor Day sale. (It's also $200 cheaper than it was last week).

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV.

LG OLED 4K TVs: up to $1,200 off @ Best Buy

Here's an amazing Labor Day sale for OLED fans. Best Buy is taking up to $1,200 off select LG OLED TVs. After discount, OLEDs start as low as $1,399. The sale includes models ranging from 48 inches to 77 inches.

LG Nano 4K TV: free $50+ gift card @ Best Buy

For students only, Best Buy is offering free Best Buy gift cards with the purchase of a new LG Nano 4K TV. The gift cards range from $50 to $90 on the 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch LG Nano TV.

Mattresses

Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress

Cocoon by Sealy Labor Day sale takes up to 35% off Chill mattress. For a limited time, you can get the Queen size version for $599 which is $3331 off.

Emma coupon: 30% off sitewide @ Emma Mattress

Emma is offering one of its best Labor Day sales ever. Use coupon "LABORDAY20" to take 30% off sitewide. You can use the coupon for mattresses, pillows, mattress protectors, and more. Coupon ends September 8.

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their latest mattress deals, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more.

Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide @ Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide during its latest Labor Day sale. The sale includes mattresses, pillows, comforters, dog beds, and more. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress from $315 or sheet sets from $54. These mattress deals are valid through September 7.

Nectar: up to $300 off + free gifts @ Nectar

Nectar is taking up to $300 off select mattresses. Plus, get a free bundle worth $399 with any mattress purchase. The free bundle includes a mattress protector, pillows, and sheet set worth $399 combined. It's one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen.

Serta iComfort Mattress sale: up to $400 off

Labor Day has arrived early at Serta. The mattress manufacturer is taking up to $400 off its iComfort Mattresses. Get the base iComfort mattress and save $200. Or purchase an iComfort Mattress with Cooling Max and Pressure Relief upgrades and save $400. After discount, the base iComfort mattress (twin) costs $559. Serta's mattress sale is valid through September 7.

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Through September 14, Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its entire line of mattresses. The mattress sale includes the Black, Harmony Lux Diamond, Harmony Lux Carbon, and Hybrid mattress lines. After discount, prices start at $849. All mattress purchases include a 100-night in-home trial.

Chromebooks

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: $199 @ Adorama

This isn't a Labor Day sale per se, instead we're pointing out that Adorama has the Lenovo 100e Chromebook in stock for $199. This laptop has been near-impossible to find during the ongoing back to school season. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It's perfect for kids or basic Internet work.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $549 @ Samsung

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4K for as little as $549 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. Eligible devices include items like the iPhone 6s ($100 credit) or the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 ($75 credit). As for the laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

The perfect Labor Day sale for students, this durable Chromebook is built for drops and spills. For just $249, you get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display.

Acer Chromebook Spin: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook Spin brings 2-in-1 support to your laptop. Its 360-degree hinge lets you rotate the screen and use it in display, tent, or tablet mode. It packs an 11-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen LCD, Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. Chromebooks have been going in and out of stock, as they're in high demand, so check back in later to see if this comes back in supply

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a single charge. Amazon has this back to school sale discounted to just $499. Again, the Pixel Slate may be going in and out of stock, but it's available right now (with a slight delay) just click on "these sellers." to find it.

Yoga C630 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a flexible, 360 degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. This is one of those hot Chromebooks that everyone wants, so hopefully it comes back in stock soon.

Laptops

Dell coupon: 10% off sitewide @ Dell

Through August 31, Dell is taking 10% off sitewide via coupon code "SAVE10". That's one of the best early Labor Day sales we've seen. Dell typically does $50 off or 5% off, so this doubles your savings. The coupon works on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Devices must be sold through the Dell Home store. (Coupon is not valid for Dell Work/Office items).

HP back to school sale: 50% off laptops @ HP

HP just launched its biggest sale yet. The PC manufacturer is taking up to 50% off select laptops, most of which pack Intel's latest 10th-generation Intel CPU. The sale also includes printers, monitors, and gaming rigs.

HP 15z: was $449 now $389 @ HP

The 15z is the most affordable laptop in HP's current summer sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).

HP Omen 15t: was $1,029 now $929 @ HP

Gaming rigs are also getting price cuts in HP's sale. The Omen 15t, for instance, is now $100 off and includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

HP Omen 15t (2020): was $1,069 now $969 @ HP

The Omen 15t (2020) is a stylish gaming beast with a minimalist design that looks less like a gaming rig and more like a premium laptop. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $749 now $549 @ Staples

The IdeaPad 3 is an inexpensive laptop that's great for back to school. It packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell laptop deals: up to $350 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $350 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $399.

XPS 13 (7390): was $899 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $783.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (2020): was $999 now $930 @ Dell

The new XPS 13 refines the best laptop you can buy with an even more immersive display and speedy new CPU. This model packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) bezel-less display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $930.99.

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $450 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $450 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget Asus VivoBook 15, which is the perfect cheap laptop for kids learning from home.

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,149 now $949 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it get this cheap. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $949.99.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $999 now $899 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. As part of Lenovo's back to school sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $899.99. That's the cheapest ThinkPad deal we've seen all year. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The coupon should be added to your cart automatically, but if not — use code "THINKDEAL" to get this price.

MacBooks

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Get this deal before it expires. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $50 on this latest Apple laptop.

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,179 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.

13-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,749 @ Adorama

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers a great Magic Keyboard, blazing performance, and long battery life. For a limited time, Adorama is taking $50 off. This configuration features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 10th-gen 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Hurry! The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this machine.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now $50 off and at its lowest price ever making it one of the best back to school sales you can find.

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great back to school sale for the avid reader.

Kindle Unlimited 6 months: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $47.86 ($12 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at

iPads

iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad Mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. This Labor Day sale is now $49 off. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu-based e-mail can get the 2020 iPad Pro on sale for $749.99. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher). It offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs a few hundred dollars less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. The new iPad Pro also fully supports Apple's new pricey Magic Keyboard and cursor input. Students can get it for $949. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher).View Deal

Headphones

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Rarely on sale, the Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. As part of its Labor Day sale, Amazon has slashed their price to $89.99 ($40 off). That's their lowest price ever. View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $139. That's the cheapest back to school sale we've seen for AirPods. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $169. That's one of the best back to school sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That's $30 off and their second-lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones are on sale for $299. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal

Backpacks

AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack: $19 @ Amazon

Don't want to invest too much in a backpack? This Amazon backpack might be for you. The lightweight bag features adjustable padded shoulder straps, a large main compartment with laptop pocket, and water bottle side pockets. Best of all, it's very affordable at just $19. View Deal

Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: $40 @ Amazon

The Osprey UL Stuff Duffel is the type of bag that's small when collapsed, but huge when fully open/expanded. It features a padded shoulder strap, 30L capacity, and can be stuffed into its own built-in storage pocket. View Deal

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $54 @ Kohl's

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and an added compartment for additional items. View Deal