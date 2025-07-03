Massive Prime Day Lego sale live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on Botanicals, Star Wars, Disney and more
Amazon is slashing Lego sets as low as $7
We’re just a couple days out from Prime Day, and 4th of July sales are in full swing. So if you’re planning to add to your Lego collection, now’s a great chance. I’m currently tracking the best 4th of July sales live and I’m especially excited about Amazon’s Lego sale.
Right now you can grab the Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box on sale from $17 at Amazon. This makes for an awesome summer gift for kids, and it’s now on sale for a nice 49% discount.
Or, if you want to bring the summer sunshine indoors, you can grab these Lego Sunflowers on sale for $7 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lego Prime Day deals. For more ways to save, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the biggest Prime Day deals with at least 50% off.
Best Lego deals
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
This set will let you dish out tasty treats to all your Lego friends. It comes with a mobile bakery truck, two minifigures and a pet dog, as well as a cute Croissant-shaped decoration.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
This is a super cute Lego set for Minecraft fans. It features a pig-shaped house with a bedroom and farm, as well as some pigs for your minifigures to take care of. Just watch out for the zombified piglin who wants to crash the party.
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
Nothing's more important than family... or this Lego Speed Champions Fast and Furious set. Based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that appeared in the movie 2 Fast 2 Furious, this set looks slick and it even comes with a Brian O’Conner minifigure.
Let your kids' imagination run wild with this Lego Duplo storage box. This comes with 65 chunky pieces that are suitable for kids aged 18 months and up. You also get two figures and a car!
With this beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set, young padawans can relive "Attack of the Clones" scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.
This deal gets you a set of six mini F1 race cars, complete with logos and turning wheels. Just note that they're sold in a blind box format, so you may get repeats.
This Lego set lets you recreate Cinderella's iconic blue ballgown and display it on a dress stand! Plus, you get minifigures of Cinderella and her mouse friend, Gus. The dress stand's base hides a mini tea set and sewing machine for Cinderella to use.
Marvel fans, this dancing Groot Lego set is a must. Thanks to a crank at the back, this Groot model will actually dance thanks to its jointed limbs! You also dress Groot up with accessories, including sunglasses and a pair of headphones.
If you have a little one who loves race cars, this Lego Duplo set will be perfect for them. Suitable for kids aged 2 and up, it comes with a starting line, trophy, and three cars with drivers. You also get swappable plates to customize the cars, meaning you can rep your favorite F1 teams.
Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.
This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.
Take to the skies with this 17.5-inch long toy aircraft, complete with a detailed cockpit, seating, and lavatory. Plus, it comes with a stairway, apron bus, pushback tug, catering truck and baggage truck, as well as seven minifigures.
